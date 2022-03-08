Everyone’s obsessing over Harry Styles’ butt after secret screening of new gay film ‘My Policeman’

Harry Styles’ new movie My Policeman just had its first screening at a secret showing in San Diego. Despite the audience agreeing to a review embargo, a few viewers have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the film and, um, on Mr. Styles’ backend.

Related: Now Billy Porter is apologizing to Harry Styles

My Policeman follows the story of a love triangle between two gay men, Tom and Patrick (Styles and David Dawson respectively) in the 1950s. Facing a hostile world, Tom marries a schoolteacher named Marion (Emma Corrin) and a dangerous love triangle develops between the three. The film opens later this year in theaters.

There is nudity …only arse cheeks ? — My Policeman Updates ????????? (@MypolicemanU) March 8, 2022

Most of the comments stem from a user identified as “My Policeman Updates” who claims to have loved the film, and that Styles more than held his own opposite Dawson and Corrin. The same user also says the film doesn’t feature frontal nudity (whomp, whomp), though Styles does show off his posterior.

“Probably not going to be a film you watch with your parents,” the user cautioned.

News of the screening–and the cameo by Styles’ rear–has set Twitter on fire. Have a look at some of our favorite reactions thus far…

me reading the my policeman rumors on my tl… pic.twitter.com/R73MsQ15w4 — mccartney ×?× ; irl aven (@blondiecherryy) March 8, 2022

One of the reviews for My Policeman is Harry played a gay man a little too well. Oh buddy, come take a seat because I got a story to tell you. — Larrie Thoughts (@thoughtlarries) March 8, 2022

me outside of Prime videos trying to get them to drop my policeman pic.twitter.com/T0WUJPetnY — chante BILLIE TMRW!! (@alrightchante) March 8, 2022

amazon realizing letting harries watch a screening of my policeman was a mistake pic.twitter.com/HHMAdbZS9W — cassandra (@onlyangellovr) March 8, 2022

the my policeman director explaining harry’s sex scene to louis pic.twitter.com/fSnMXLfdj1 — heaven | in her famous era (@xoprincesspark) March 8, 2022

Harry gives a very nuanced performance- the stress and fear of being found out is palpable and heart wrenching. He shows real talent and depth as an actor. pic.twitter.com/8DvFLLuU8a — My Policeman Updates ????????? (@MypolicemanU) March 8, 2022