Everyone’s salivating over the elite Spanish Army’s revealing uniforms

If you’ve found yourself feeling a little more, ahem, thirsty than usual since being on lockdown, you’re not the only one. Pretty much everyone is borderline dehydrated these days after not being able to
hook up have any human contact in weeks.
Related: WATCH: US soldiers get down to Todrick Hall’s ‘Nails Hair Hips Heels’ in viral video
And then came the Spanish army to make the problem better. Or worse, depending on how you look at it.
It all started a few weeks ago when photos of the army’s elite devision, La Legión, began recirculating on social media after it had been deployed to help manage the country’s coronavirus outbreak.
As everyone was quarantined in their homes, they began re-sharing photos of the soldiers in their signature pastel green uniforms, tight-fitting pants, and distinctively low-cut shirts.
Related: For some reason we can’t stop staring at this soldier’s Instagram
“The Spanish Army creating a lockdown looks gayer than any gay pride event I’ve ever attended,” one person shared on Facebook, along with several images.
The Spanish Army creating a lockdown looks gayer than any gay pride event I’ve ever attended.
Posted by Maxim No on Monday, March 23, 2020
This sparked a number of thirsty comments.
“Arrest me,” one person wrote.
“Seems like a beginning of gay porn,” another observed.
“Fascists do unintentionally make the most homoerotic military uniforms,” someone else said. “This might be the winner though.”
Meanwhile, over on Twitter…
Spain is deploying its army to help manage their coronavirus outbreak and not to be insensitive at an anxiety-inducing time but uh… I think I speak for all New Yorkers when I say, Spain, hi, can you deploy some of that in our direction? We will comply with your orders. pic.twitter.com/LyxIPsGu3g
— Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) March 22, 2020
Not that I’ve blown it up or anything but it seems important to note that the buttons only START halfway down. This is BY DESIGN (of god maybe but I let the viewer decide).
— Tressie McMillan Cottom (@tressiemcphd) March 23, 2020
I am in disbelief at the cut of the uniform. It’s like they’re designed to kill the enemy from spontaneous orgasm when they come into focus on the battlefield
— Trauma Stats Shasta (@shastabarbell) March 23, 2020
Thought you might like to see the errr. “detailing” on the back too! 😉 pic.twitter.com/Glw3VTrImx
— LeRoiEstMort (@Le_Roi_Est_Mort) March 23, 2020
I am not immune to this.
— Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) March 23, 2020
Scroll down for more pics…
View this post on Instagram
Sábado Legionario X Bandera “Millán Astray” 4° Tercio “Alejandro Farnesio” Foto realizada por un gran amigo y gran amante de la Legión, @garcia_alonso_javier – – @lalegion_es @ejercitodetierra #lalegion #legionespañola #legión #legionario #sabadolegionario #ronda #xbandera #4tercio #millanastray #alejandrofarnesio #desfile #militar #army #spanisharmy #soldier #españa #spain #pickoftheday
View this post on Instagram
Feliz día de la raza! Felicidades a todos los que se sientan españoles ?????? ° ° ° #12octubre #españa #spain #diadelahispanidad #legion #legionespañola #legionarios #lalegion #fuerzasarmadas #spaniard #spanisharmy #army #legionarios #ejercitoespañol #madeinleon #lalegión #legiónespañola #marcaespaña #madrid #leonesp #orgullosodeserespañol #españa??
View this post on Instagram
La vida es un 10% lo que nos ocurre y un 90% cómo reacciono ante ello. #terciograncapitan #melilla #ejercitodetierra #orgullodesermilitar #afuego #sermilitar #difas #grande #legion #lalegion #legionario #ejercitoespañol #españa #estilodevida #legionespañola #legionarios #vive #buenosratos #noviosdelamuerte #militar #ejercito
View this post on Instagram
En callada explicación el gorrillo ladeado por cuanto diste de lado al entrar en la Legión. flanqueando un corazón enamorado y alerta la verde camisa abierta por si la Muerte aparece pues tal señora merece no hallar cerrada la puerta???? #ejercitoespañol #lalegion #vivaespaña
View this post on Instagram
Hoy #JuevesSanto es uno de los días más importantes para nuestros compañeros y hermanos #Legionarios y no han podido acompañar al #CristodelaBuenaMuerte, protector de #LaLegión. A todos vosotros va nuestras buenas noches! Somos fuertes y vamos a salir de esta. Hasta mañana queridos seguidores, cuidaros mucho! Buen servicio compañeros #Masqueguardiacivil #SemanaSanta #SemanaSanta2020 #Guardiacivil #ElHonorEsMiPrincipalDivisa #ServiryProteger #Allidondenosnecesites #SoyelNoviodelaMuerte #LegionariosaMorir #legionespañola #LegionariosaLuchar #legion #PorEspañameatrevo
View this post on Instagram
No creais que por estar en la UME me olvido de vosotros (Zoyo, a ti tampoco ?). Gracias por todos los buenos momentos, y sobretodo por los malos, porque me demostrasteis lo que es el compañerismo, la lealtad, la empatia, la camaraderia y una familia sin lazos de sangre, pero si de sufrir y reir juntos. Peloton de la muerte??. . #legion #lalegion #ejercito #militar #soldado #familia #sangreverde
View this post on Instagram
En callada explicación el gorrillo ladeado por cuanto diste de lado al entrar en la Legión. flanqueando un corazón enamorado y alerta la verde camisa abierta por si la Muerte aparece pues tal señora merece no hallar cerrada la puerta???? #ejercitoespañol #lalegion #vivaespaña
Related: PHOTOS: A Private Peek Into The Homoerotic Lives Of Israeli Soldiers
4 Comments
HmphGay
I’m normally not into bears or fur but THANK YOU for this! This is SOOOO what we need right now!!
Black Pegasus
Those butts are filling out the trousers quite nicely. But the opened shirts are a little tacky though. Looks like a poor movie depiction from the 1980s.
sfcarlos65
I think I need to be, “guarded and protected” by a few of these guys, during this shelter in place.
Cam
Those open shirt fronts, look like what a cheap costume shop in West Hollywood would rent out as “Army Guy” outfits.