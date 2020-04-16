Everyone’s salivating over the elite Spanish Army’s revealing uniforms

If you’ve found yourself feeling a little more, ahem, thirsty than usual since being on lockdown, you’re not the only one. Pretty much everyone is borderline dehydrated these days after not being able to hook up have any human contact in weeks.

And then came the Spanish army to make the problem better. Or worse, depending on how you look at it.

It all started a few weeks ago when photos of the army’s elite devision, La Legión, began recirculating on social media after it had been deployed to help manage the country’s coronavirus outbreak.

As everyone was quarantined in their homes, they began re-sharing photos of the soldiers in their signature pastel green uniforms, tight-fitting pants, and distinctively low-cut shirts.

“The Spanish Army creating a lockdown looks gayer than any gay pride event I’ve ever attended,” one person shared on Facebook, along with several images.

The Spanish Army creating a lockdown looks gayer than any gay pride event I’ve ever attended. Posted by Maxim No on Monday, March 23, 2020

This sparked a number of thirsty comments.

“Arrest me,” one person wrote.

“Seems like a beginning of gay porn,” another observed.

“Fascists do unintentionally make the most homoerotic military uniforms,” someone else said. “This might be the winner though.”

Meanwhile, over on Twitter…

Spain is deploying its army to help manage their coronavirus outbreak and not to be insensitive at an anxiety-inducing time but uh… I think I speak for all New Yorkers when I say, Spain, hi, can you deploy some of that in our direction? We will comply with your orders. pic.twitter.com/LyxIPsGu3g — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) March 22, 2020

Not that I’ve blown it up or anything but it seems important to note that the buttons only START halfway down. This is BY DESIGN (of god maybe but I let the viewer decide). — Tressie McMillan Cottom (@tressiemcphd) March 23, 2020

I am in disbelief at the cut of the uniform. It’s like they’re designed to kill the enemy from spontaneous orgasm when they come into focus on the battlefield — Trauma Stats Shasta (@shastabarbell) March 23, 2020

Thought you might like to see the errr. “detailing” on the back too! 😉 pic.twitter.com/Glw3VTrImx — LeRoiEstMort (@Le_Roi_Est_Mort) March 23, 2020

I am not immune to this. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) March 23, 2020

