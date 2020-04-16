feeling thirsty

Everyone’s salivating over the elite Spanish Army’s revealing uniforms

By

If you’ve found yourself feeling a little more, ahem, thirsty than usual since being on lockdown, you’re not the only one. Pretty much everyone is borderline dehydrated these days after not being able to hook up have any human contact in weeks.

And then came the Spanish army to make the problem better. Or worse, depending on how you look at it.

It all started a few weeks ago when photos of the army’s elite devision, La Legión, began recirculating on social media after it had been deployed to help manage the country’s coronavirus outbreak.

As everyone was quarantined in their homes, they began re-sharing photos of the soldiers in their signature pastel green uniforms, tight-fitting pants, and distinctively low-cut shirts.

“The Spanish Army creating a lockdown looks gayer than any gay pride event I’ve ever attended,” one person shared on Facebook, along with several images.

The Spanish Army creating a lockdown looks gayer than any gay pride event I’ve ever attended.

This sparked a number of thirsty comments.

“Arrest me,” one person wrote.

“Seems like a beginning of gay porn,” another observed.

“Fascists do unintentionally make the most homoerotic military uniforms,” someone else said. “This might be the winner though.”

Meanwhile, over on Twitter…

