Everyone’s wondering “Where’s Melania?” after her chief of staff and other WH aides abruptly quit

By

First Lady Melania Trump has been awfully quiet lately. And by “awfully quiet” we mean she hasn’t made a single peep since yesterday’s insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

While the rest of the Trump klan have been busy issuing half-hearted calls for nonviolence while simultaneously making dog whistles to domestic terrorists, FLOTUS has been radio silent. She hasn’t issued any statements, written any tweets, or made any public appearances. It’s almost like she just… vanished.

Shortly after yesterday’s insurrection, Melania’s longtime chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, abruptly quit. She was joined by at least five people who work inside the White House, including Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews and White House Social Secretary Ricky Niceta.

Grisham was one of the longest-serving Trump administration officials. She first started working for then-presidential candidate Donald Trump in 2015. After serving as White House deputy press secretary under Sean Spicer, Melania hired her to be part of her East Wing staff in 2017.

“It has been an honor to serve the country in the White House,” Grisham said in a statement yesterday. “I am very proud to have been a part of Mrs. Trump’s mission to help children everywhere, and proud of the many accomplishments of this Administration.”

Speaking of Mrs. Trump’s “mission,” a lot of folx are wondering about that…

It’s unknown where Melania is or what she’s doing at the moment. We assume she’s hunkered down inside the White House preparing for her move to Florida later this month, but, really, it’s anyone’s guess. She’s totally MIA.

Here’s what else people are saying about the First Lady right now…

