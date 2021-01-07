Everyone’s wondering “Where’s Melania?” after her chief of staff and other WH aides abruptly quit

First Lady Melania Trump has been awfully quiet lately. And by “awfully quiet” we mean she hasn’t made a single peep since yesterday’s insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

While the rest of the Trump klan have been busy issuing half-hearted calls for nonviolence while simultaneously making dog whistles to domestic terrorists, FLOTUS has been radio silent. She hasn’t issued any statements, written any tweets, or made any public appearances. It’s almost like she just… vanished.

Shortly after yesterday’s insurrection, Melania’s longtime chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, abruptly quit. She was joined by at least five people who work inside the White House, including Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews and White House Social Secretary Ricky Niceta.

Grisham was one of the longest-serving Trump administration officials. She first started working for then-presidential candidate Donald Trump in 2015. After serving as White House deputy press secretary under Sean Spicer, Melania hired her to be part of her East Wing staff in 2017.

“It has been an honor to serve the country in the White House,” Grisham said in a statement yesterday. “I am very proud to have been a part of Mrs. Trump’s mission to help children everywhere, and proud of the many accomplishments of this Administration.”

Speaking of Mrs. Trump’s “mission,” a lot of folx are wondering about that…

@FLOTUS you remain silent while all of this went on yesterday. You can take your BEBEST campaign that was so hypocritical in the first place and GO. Leave town now! — TOM LANDRY (@TOMLANDRY66) January 7, 2021

Hey @FLOTUS What's up with the #BeBest movement? Asking for a few million friends . . . — Diane Vellandurai (@dizie61) January 7, 2021

It’s unknown where Melania is or what she’s doing at the moment. We assume she’s hunkered down inside the White House preparing for her move to Florida later this month, but, really, it’s anyone’s guess. She’s totally MIA.

Here’s what else people are saying about the First Lady right now…

Melania Trump's chief of staff just resigned over this. I think I speak for everyone when I say I totally forgot Melania existed — i bless the rains down in castamere (@Chinchillazllla) January 7, 2021

Where is miss be best Melania? And I hold my father accountable Ivanka? Republicans have been real quiet today while their fellow trump supporters have been destroying DC. — Brandon Gray (@BrandonGrayNC) January 7, 2021

Breaking: Melania Trump resigning from her position as First Lady. — I Smoked The Coup Coup Presidency (@Dknight10k) January 7, 2021

With everything going on I completely forgot to remind everyone that Melania Trump is a racist birther fuckface. I apologize. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 7, 2021

Assuming Melania will be wearing this again today? pic.twitter.com/NXCg3m7aQz — Ed Bishop #FBPE #IAmEuropean (@EdBish18) January 7, 2021

Melania Trumps Chief of Staff gives her the middle finger and says, "I quit!" ??????? — michaeljwhelan (@mikejwhelan) January 7, 2021

Melania in the capital building yesterday pic.twitter.com/23tDjbqhPe — Jay Dior (@cmonglue) January 7, 2021

Melania Trump’s chief of staff resigns. The rats are leaving the ship. — Elaine McKay (@ElaineM11584892) January 7, 2021

