Everything just blew up in Ivanka’s face and it’s all special counsel Jack Smith’s fault

If Ivanka Trump thought she could avoid being dragged into the numerous criminal investigations into her father and his failed, one-term presidential administration by simply retreating from the spotlight, moving to a gated community in Miami, and swearing off politics forever, she can think again.

The former first daughter and her loser husband, Jared, who both served as senior advisors in the Trump White House, were just slapped with subpoenas from special counsel Jack Smith ordering them to testify before a federal grand jury about Donald Trump‘s failed coup on January 6, 2021. Gulp.

Per The New York Times:

The decision by the special counsel, Jack Smith, to subpoena Ms. Trump and Mr. Kushner underscores how deeply into Mr. Trump’s inner circle Mr. Smith is reaching, and is the latest sign that no potential high-level witness is off limits. The disclosure about the subpoena comes two weeks after it was revealed that Mr. Smith had subpoenaed former Vice President Mike Pence to testify before the grand jury. Mr. Pence plans to fight the subpoena, invoking his role as the president of the Senate to argue that it violates the “speech or debate” clause of the Constitution.

Smith was appointed special counsel last November by Attorney General Merrick Garland. He’s been tasked with overseeing two ongoing DOJ criminal investigations into Donald Trump: the first is the ex-president’s alleged mishandling of government records, including classified documents, and the second is his role in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Grand juries in Washington, D.C. have been hearing testimony from several former top Trump administration officials for both investigations over the past several weeks.

If Ivanka’s grand jury testimony is anything like the testimony she gave the January 6 committee last April, however, it’s likely going to be filled with gaps and misrememberings. In its final report released at the end of last year, the committee noted that she wasn’t “forthcoming” in her responses to their questions and often exhibited a noticeable “lack of full recollection of certain issues.”

Since leaving Washington, D.C., Ivanka has kept an extremely low profile. While Jared released a whole memoir about his time working in the Trump White House and has remained much more visible, she hasn’t given any interviews and has made very few public appearances. She’s also been relatively quiet on social media.

After her father announced he was running for president again, she released a statement to Fox News Digital indicating that she had no plans of being involved in the campaign, saying: “I love my father very much. This time around, I’m choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena.”

So far, neither Ivanka nor Jared have issued any comment on their scary subpoenas. Smith’s office also hasn’t commented. But Twitter sure has a lot to say about it…

