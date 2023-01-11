Ex-Disney star says he “tripped and fell” into OnlyFans and no one is complaining

Former Wizards of Waverly Place actor Dan Benson made his OnlyFans debut last summer to much fanfare. Since then, he’s made tons of fresh content, kept audiences satisfied, and even raised thousands for The Trevor Project along the way.
It wasn’t until he uploaded a new video to his TikTok account that fans got to hear how he ended up making this drastic, welcome career change.
It’s a story of betrayal, reclamation, and so, so many nudes:
@danleebenson I tripped and fell into adult entertainment. #disney #disneychannel #wizardsofwaverlyplace #adultenteratinment #accountant #zeke ♬ original sound – Dan Benson
“I thought I’d take just a minute and explain how I kind of tripped and fell into adult entertainment,” he starts.
The actor explains how, at the height of his Waverly fame, he would sometimes sext with women who “turned out not to be who they said they were” and later find his private photos uploaded around the internet.
“Quickly, I learned that my nude photos and videos were all over the web,” he puts plainly.
These people leaking his photos put him through an incredibly difficult time, causing him emotional turmoil and almost costing him his job even after retiring from acting.
“Eventually, I decided to stop fighting against it and instead go the other direction and completely lean into it,” he says. “Instead of letting these people sell my privacy, my… you know what I mean, I decided to say, ‘Alright, screw you. I’m going to sell it myself.'”
And sell he did!
Tens of thousands of dollars and subscribers later, Dan Benson is at a newfound popularity height — and this time, he’s the one calling the shots.
It’s no wonder he’s making bank off of such quality product:
5 Comments
Rambeaux
Wow! I can see what he tripped on.
inbama
Cute, ripped and a two hander.
Darson
Boy be packin’
Donston
From what I can tell the only people he sexually engages with on his OnlyFans are trans women. Yet, he only hypes up and talks about cis female attractions on his social media’s and claims to only date cis women. He’s still “straight presenting”. And I’m not sure how much I buy into his story of photos getting leaked equating to him wanting to take ownership of his body and nudes. He honestly just seems like an exhibitionist who saw an opportunity to make some decent money off guys being into him and off the shock value of being a former “child star”, which is fine. But we don’t need the self-empowerment story.
I am getting tired of these guys (particularly “straight presenting” guys) who only really care about “queers” or want public gay attention when they’re looking for money and clout. But at least he’s not as much of an overt a-hole or scammer as a lot of these OnlyFans dudes.
Brian
You have no proof of any of this. The whole comment is creepy. Just let him be.