EXCLUSIVE: Adam Lambert elaborates on THAT comment about the rumored George Michael biopic

Last week, musician Adam Lambert made headlines with his comment on the rumor that The White Lotus: Sicily star Theo James would play the legendary George Michael in a biopic.
And when we say “comment,” we do literally mean a comment: On The Advocate‘s Instagram post about the rumored casting, the American Idol alum wrote, “Yay another straight man playing a gay icon.”
With eight simple words—and a well-appointed eyeroll emoji—Lambert caused quite a stir, reigniting the age-old debate over whether or not straight actors should be able to play gay roles.
Over the weekend, the star was at the Sundance Film Festival in support of his role in the sweet gay period piece Fairyland (his feature film debut!), which happens to star a straight actor—Halt And Catch Fire’s Scoot McNairy—in a gay role.
After the film’s premiere, Queerty caught up with Lambert on the streets of Park City, Utah, and he was more than happy to elaborate on the attention-grabbing comment, clarifying that, no, he doesn’t think straight actors shouldn’t be allowed to play gay—it’s a bit more nuanced than that.
Here’s what he had to say…
I think my comment in no way suggests that I feel straight actors can’t play gay roles, because I think they do it really well. I mean, [in Fairlyand,] Scoot McNairy’s incredible— a soulful performance, really beautiful, I couldn’t see anybody else doing it!
And then also there’s Rami [Malek] in Bohemian Rhapsody, Taron [Egerton] in Rocketman, and they were both great. And Theo James is a great actor, too! For me, the thing that I was trying to say is: It’s definitely a step in the right direction that these stories are being told, but I would just love to see an out actor play an out icon—it’d just be nice, because you don’t really see it.
Like I said, thank god these stories are being told more frequently. But you would think that that would also create more opportunities for queer actors.
And, you know, if you saw Kristen Stewart playing Princess Diana—that was one example of a queer actor playing a straight icon. But you don’t see that very often, either.
So, some of the conversation that came from that headline—which I think is a really good conversation to have—was people responding, “Well, it’s called acting, and they hire the best actor for the job.” And, first of all, we find out this [George Michael biopic] isn’t even a real movie yet, so that’s a moot point.
I understand that viewpoint. But I do think it’s a bit naive to say that that’s how it works. Because we all know, if you’re in the entertainment industry, that there’s a lot of politics that go on into this. It’s actually a combination of talent and marketability and appeal and demographics and what movies they want awards for—you know, it’s hard, it’s political!
So, for me, if it truly was an equal playing field, I probably would feel differently, I probably wouldn’t roll my eyes. But it’s not. And you don’t see a lot of queer actors getting major roles that are not queer. I would just love to see more opportunities—it’s just a fantasy of mine. I’m kind of like, “You know what? Can we just get one, please?”
There’s a common perception that, if a queer actor plays a queer role, then it’s sort of a niche film, right? Whereas the minute a celebrated straight actor plays a queer character, it’s an awards show performance, it’s Oscar-worthy. And it’s like we reward that with, “Oh, they’re so brave for playing this part!”
And in some cases, it is brave, but I also think, what about the people that are brave every day for being that thing. But I also think, what about the people that are brave every day for being that? Imagine the real experience they can draw upon!
Again, I, in no way, think straight people can’t play gay. But do you know what [all the headlines around the comment] mean? It means that it’s a conversation that needs to be had. And, you know what? I love a debate! I love talking about complex sh*t. I’m down to be on the chopping block for a minute if it means we’re gonna have a really good conversation.
There’s just been so many doors close to our community for so long. You’ve got to start somewhere. You’ve got to start giving people opportunities so that we do have big gay movie stars.
Stay tuned for Queerty‘s full interview with Adam Lambert, discussing his work in Fairyland, his upcoming cover album High Drama, his American Idol legacy, and so much more.
12 Comments
inbama
Repeating the ridiculous idea that anyone should be impressed that Kristen Stewart, a woman who identifies as nonbinary, can play a woman who doesn’t is insane.
They are both women.
We are swiftly approaching the Jim Jones level with this crazy cult talk.
If we don’t rein it in, we’re going to see something on the order of a President DeSantis doing much, much worse.
Oscar
Did Adam have to make a comment on IG for the media to pick up on this issue? After all, many homosexual actors have been complaining about it for a long time. Where have you been so far, journalists?
Sharpei
A much more nuanced and reasonable take I think. Good on him for clarifying, I don’t take much issue with what he said tbh. Yes ofc straight actors CAN and should play gay roles, I don’t think MOST people actually have an issue with this like some loons on queerty would have you believe. I think a lot of people are just frustrated at the blatant imbalance between straight and gay actors when it comes to gay & straight roles in major motion pictures. Not sure why so many supposed gay men seem so put off by the idea of gay actors getting more work. Its kind of a disturbing but not at all surprising attitude tbh
LumpyPillows
I agree!
pattygale
Haha, one of my favorite things about Adam is his willingness to speak his mind. Right after the AMA debacle, a reporter asked about it offending fans. His response, “If they don’t like it, let them buy someone else’s album.”
His #1 priority now is being an advocate for his community. Yes, he wants personal success, and has had that, but wants to see the younger generation supported and encouraged.
The gay community has not always been a huge supporter, too gay, not gay enough, but he has survived beautifully and we see him continue to blossom.
By the way, an interview with fellow cast members on Fairyland says it all. They said he came in prepared, confident, relatable, and a ray of sunshine. Not bad.
Diplomat
I’m looking forward to seeing Fairyland and watch him act. I hope he pulls it off!
Jim
Seems Adam’s eager is greater then his talent.
Oscar
Scoot McNairy (Fairyland, 2023): “He (Adam Labert) was a dream. I’ve never seen somebody come in that confident, that talented. — He was a ball of fun, too.
GlobeTrotter
“And, you know, if you saw Kristen Stewart playing Princess Diana—that was one example of a queer actor playing a straight icon. But you don’t see that very often, either.”
I think there are far more queer actors playing straight roles than we know about. One of my college roommates who spent several years in LA unsuccessfully pursuing an acting career hooked up with many a closeted A-list actor back in the day before Grindr.
“Because we all know, if you’re in the entertainment industry, that there’s a lot of politics that go on into this. It’s actually a combination of talent and marketability and appeal and demographics and what movies they want awards for—you know, it’s hard, it’s political!”
Well, you just answered your own question, didn’t you? The entertainment industry is ANYTHING BUT a level playing field, and why should it be? The entertainment industry is by its very nature elitist and discriminatory – it has to be. Only the best looking, the most talented and most marketable personalities who wet the most panties make it in this industry. There’s no such thing as “equality” or a “level playing field” when it comes to the talent and sports industries, since no one pays to see a version of themselves on stage.
For example, there are probably much better and more talented singers than Adam Lambert, but they’ll never get recording contracts because they’re not as good looking or they have boring personalities, etc. We’re all born equal but we’ll never have equal talent, equal abilities or equal outcomes.
Oscar
Globe Trotter – I’m afraid you don’t have enough information about Adam’s singing qualities. He has been called a phenomenal singer by so many rock stars and singing teachers that it seems to be true. According to some, he is the best contemporary pop rock singer in the world.
bachy
Gay people are believed to comprise roughly 6% of the general population. In-or-out of the closet, I’ll bet there is a higher percentage of gays working in the entertainment industry than a mere 6%!
In that larger sense, gays are easily over-represented in entertainment. So a gay is not always the big “star”? Boo-hoo. We’re still making bank.
brian6767
On The Advocate‘s Instagram post about the rumored casting, the American Idol alum wrote, “Yay another straight man playing a gay icon.”……translation=”I’m pissed no one considered me to play George Michael”