EXCLUSIVE: Awkwafina questions Bowen Yang’s anatomy in ‘Awkwafina is Nora From Queens’

Call it a family affair.

Nora interrogates her cousin Edmund over his sudden retirement from his tech job in this exclusive clip from Awkwafina is Nora from Queens.

Related: WATCH: Bowen Yang reads thirst Tweets and does not disappoint

For the uninitiated: Nora from Queens follows the story of its titular character (Awkwafina) as she tries to survive life in New York while in her 20s. Nora also must contend with her neurotic family, including her hovering Dad (BD Wong) and anxious cousin Edmund (Bowen Yang). In Season 2 of the series, Edmund–a longtime tech-head–decides to leave his lucrative career behind to…pursue acting.

Of course, Nora has some pointed observations.

Awkwafina is Nora from Queens airs Wednesdays on Comedy Central at 10 PM ET/PT. Have a look and try not to question your own life choices.