Pictured: (left to right) Cynthia Erivo, Tina Knowles, Billy Porter, Lena Waite, Debbie Allen, Lee Daniesl, Jordan E. Cooper, and Jack Mizrahi

Ballroom is a sanctuary for the Black LGBTQ+ community. It’s a safe space where Black queer folx can express themselves, be creative, and own their narrative. Ballroom is also about family—chosen family. Debbie Allen, Jordan E. Cooper, and Jack Mizrahi hosted the second annual Remember My Name Ball in Los Angeles to benefit the Debbie Allen Dance Academy and Ballroom Lives Matter. Hollywood maverick Lee Daniels was honored for his inclusive storytelling. And legendary judges Lena Waithe, Billy Porter, and Ms. Tina Knowles showed up and showed out giving 10s across the board for the fierce contestants who walked the runway.

“In this political quandary that we’re in, we need to show love and support for the community,” said Debbie Allen.

Go inside the ball with this exclusive photo essay by photographer Kadeem Johnson.

Debbie Allen, Lena Waite, Jordan E. Cooper

Lee Daniels and Debbie Allen

Jordan E. Cooper

Jack Mizrahi

Pictured: Lena Waite, Debbie Allen,and Ballroom participant

Judges 10s across the Board.