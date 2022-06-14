EXCLUSIVE: Benji forgets to delete his browser history in this sneak peek from ‘Love, Victor’ Season 3

A happy Love, Victor release week to all who celebrate! The third and final season of the Love, Simon spin-off series hits Hulu and Disney+ tomorrow, June 15, and after that cliffhanger at the end of season two, it couldn’t be coming soon enough.

Last season saw Victor (Michael Cimino) become the vertex of a love triangle between long-burning love Benji (George Sear) and new friend/new flame Rahim (Anthony Keyvan). The season ended with Victor ringing on someone’s doorbell and greeting the person who answered the door with a smile before cutting to black. But whose door was it???

Well, we don’t want to ruin the surprise just yet! To get yourself ready for the new season, Queerty landed this exclusive sneak peek in which Benji flashes back to the moment his parents first started to suspect his sexuality (thanks to some work-unfriendly pictures).

Watch.