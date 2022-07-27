EXCLUSIVE: Bryan Carter finds love and liberation in jazzy, joyous ‘Not Yet’ music video

If you’ve been seeking a perfect sweet spot between jazz club and dance club, let Bryan Carter’s new video pull you out onto the floor.

“Not Yet” serves as a lovely second installment in a music video trilogy, following his previous single “You and I“. The videos (as well as the now-awaited third installment) tell the semi-autobiographical story of Carter’s coming of age and coming out, with a touching romance emerging as it goes.

As much as Carter proves he can capital-S Sang on this, he’s also a pro behind the drums, at the composition desk, on the conductor’s podium, and so on.

On top of his solo work, he’s contributed orchestrations to hit musical A Strange Loop (which stormed this year’s Tonys with 11 nominations) and is currently co-orchestrating Marc Shaiman’s upcoming Broadway production of Some Like It Hot alongside Tony and Grammy-winning Charlie Rosen.

Putting aside all the accreditation, the song — as well as the rest of his new I Believe album — just absolutely jams.

Watch the energetic, heart-warming “Not Yet” video here: