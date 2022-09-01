EXCLUSIVE: Get a sneak peek at this web series that celebrates “unapologetic queer sexuality”

Coming out is never the end of the story.

In fact, it was only the first chapter of the queer webseries Interested In, which returns for a second—bigger, bolder, gayer—season later this month.

From creator/star Michael Witkes, Interested In welcomes us back into the funny, sexy, and frequently messy world of college student Parker. If the first season saw Parker coming out and coming to terms with his sexuality, the second aims to dig deeper as he explores how to present his most authentic self and embraces his femininity.

Of course, there will be plenty of hook-ups and hang-ups along the way, but thankfully Parker doesn’t have to handle it all alone. There’s his bestie, Anya (Ava Sophia Mattox), always ready with the perfect words of wisdom—or wisecracks.

And, as seen in this exclusive Queerty first-look clip, there’s Danny (Thomas Countz) who may be studying abroad halfway across the world but is still willing to Facetime Parker for a crash course in *ahem* personal cleanliness. Check it out below:

For Witkes, Interested In‘s second season presents an opportunity to delve into even more facets of the modern queer experience. “Without giving anything away,” he teases, “I’m excited to open up conversations about consent between gay men, explore a character coming into his femininity, and continue to highlight unapologetic queer sexuality.” We love to see it!

And the series continues to be a platform for LGBTQ talent, both behind and in front of the camera. Mike Menendez, Samy Figaredo, and Nathaniel J. Ryan also star, and the entire season is lensed by queer filmmaker Erica Rose. As the director sees it, there’s universality in the journey Interested In will take us on:

“Parker is on the cusp of adulthood, the cusp of a personal awakening, the cusp of understanding,” Rose shares. “He learns to let his walls down. He’s vulnerable and asks for what he wants. He learns that he’s enough. It’s an honor to tell his story and to tell the stories of my cherished queer community.”

“This season was vulnerable to make,” adds Witkes, “and I hope it’s both healing and entertaining for our viewers.”

After hitting the LGBTQ festival circuit, the series’ first season premiered on Dekoo in spring 2019, and now lives on YouTube, which is great news if you need to catch up before the new episodes drop—or, you know, watch it again for the umpteenth time.

Interested In season two debuts exclusively on YouTube on Thursday, September 15 at 7 PM EST / 4 PM PST, so mark your calendars! Watch the trailer below, and be sure to click through to the series channel and click that “subscribe” button so you can be notified when the episodes premiere.