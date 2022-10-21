EXCLUSIVE: Jackie Beat tries to pull a ‘Get Out’ on Monét X Change in the ‘Dr. Jackie’ finale

Can “unlicensed psychotherapist” Dr. Jackie help Monét X Change and Bob The Drag Queen therapize their way out of some sibling rivalry? Honey, don’t count on it!

All season long on OUTtv’s hilarious Dr. Jackie: Unlicensed Therapist, we’ve watched “failed actress” Jackie Beat and her dogged assistant Sherry Vine try to bring about some healing for their famous friends. But, armed with little more than a piece of paper that says “doctor” on it and some bad advice, Dr. Jackie has a special way of making things worse for her patients.. and that’s exactly how we like it.

In the upcoming finale—airing October 24 on OUTtv—Jackie’s fledgling practice welcomes in Monét and (via video conference call) Bob after their hit podcast Sibling Rivalry becomes a “self-fulfilling prophecy.” Apparently, the sisters can’t even bear to be in the same room together! *Gasp!*

Sure enough, Dr. Jackie has some peculiar methods of treatment in mind, and Queerty‘s got your early sneak peek at how she’s ending the season with a bang.

Watch the exclusive clip below…

When asked what brought the Drag Race superstars to Dr. Jackie’s office, All Star Monét X Change shared: “It is a fact that Jackie Beat is one of the funniest in the game. Being a part of Dr. Jackie cured my depression, made my sides hurt from laughing during and in between scenes, and also reminded me that Jackie’s still got it!”

Ever the pragmatist, Bob The Drag Queen chimed in with the following: “I normally wouldn’t go to Dr. Jackie, but she was the only one that would take my insurance!

In between patient calls, Dr. Jackie sat down with Queerty to spill more tea about the upcoming finale—and she didn’t even charge us! Here’s what we learned from the legendary drag queen and not-so-legendary psychotherapist:

In this finale episode, you sit down with Monét X Change and (via video conference call) Bob The Drag Queen. Why did these two feel like the perfect guests to end the season?

I think they’re the perfect guests to end the season because every time I see them perform I pray for it to end! All joking aside, we obviously wanted to go out with a bang and, if I may be brutally honest, I would bang either of them out of drag! Okay, I’ll be serious for a moment… They’re both magical and amazing and talented and have always been supportive of this old clown. I feel like when you watch this episode you can really feel the love between the laughs.

What else is in store for the finale? Any other guests or surprises you can tease?

There’s no cliffhanger, if that’s what you mean. I don’t get shot, I don’t find out I’m pregnant, my evil twin played by J.Lo doesn’t burst into my office. I guess the only “cliffhanger” is the fact that we don’t even know if OUTtv is greenlighting a second season of my hilarious, genius, smart, sophisticated, star-studded, very low budget show. But I can tell you that, in addition to Monét X Change and Bob The Drag Queen, this final episode also features my pals Kate Flannery (The Office, Dancing With The Stars), Selené Luna (Mayans, Coco, Huluween Dragstravaganza), and my Gingerdead Man 3: Saturday Night Cleaver co-stars Travis Walck and Muffy Bolding!

For anyone who might come to the series unfamiliar with your work, what do you hope their takeaway is? What can Dr. Jackie tell us about “The Jackie Beat experience?”

Honestly, I just want people to laugh. And making people laugh about something as serious as mental health–something we all struggle with in one way or another–is something I’m very proud of. Making people laugh is the best job in the world. Don’t tell anyone, but I’d do it for free!

And, finally: Would you ever trust a drag queen to be your therapist?

Hell no! That’s the whole premise of the show: You tentatively walk into a strange office to make yourself vulnerable, spill your guts, bare your soul and ask for help and you find yourself staring into the overly made-up, self-centered eyes of an unqualified monster. Let the healing begin!

The healing continues this coming Monday, October 24, in the season finale of Dr. Jackie: Unlicensed Therapist—available exclusively via OUTtv. You can watch the official series trailer below, and learn more on the OUTtv website: