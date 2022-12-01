EXCLUSIVE: Joel Kim Booster is the newest crush-worthy baker on ‘The Great American Baking Show’

The Great American Baking Show is back for a nice holiday special full of wintry treats and jolly decor. They’ve also got six lovely celebrity contestants to sweeten the deal!

Joining familiar faces like A League of Their Own‘s D’Arcy Carden and SNL‘s Chloe Fineman is Fire Island star (and Queerty fan favorite!) Joel Kim Booster.

In our exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming special, co-host Ellie Kemper and judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith come by to check on the actor as he prepares his batter.

It may be a lighthearted holiday special, but that doesn’t mean the heat isn’t on. Not only is Booster tasked with making a full batch of pastry snowmen, but they’ll apparently be the first baked goods he’s ever made. We’ll be on the edge of our seats to see if he can pull it all off in time and nab that Star Baker crown!

The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday will be available free to stream on the Roku channel on December 2nd.

Check out the extra-festive exclusive clip here: