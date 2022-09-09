EXCLUSIVE: Look out ‘Drag Race’, a new class of queens is headed to TV with ‘Drag Latina’

Muévete de aquí, Drag Race. There’s a new class of queens coming to TV!

LGBTQ streaming platform Revry just announced its all-new Spanish language drag competition and we’ve got all the exclusive details here.

Hosted by Mexican actress Ninel Conde with pop star Fedro as mentor and judge, the first two episodes of Drag Latina will land on Revry’s LatinX platform October 16.

Each week, contestants from a range of Hispanic backgrounds–Cuban, Puerto Rican, Guatemalan, Mexican, Colombian, and more–will show off their hottest runway looks for the judges, battle it out with lipsync competitions, and try to avoid elimination.

The inaugural season’s queens include Afrika Mendiola, Anika Leclere, Amalara Sofia, Chichi Fuera, Leyla Edwards, Mariah Spanic, Sunel Molina, Valeria Sparx, Venus Carangi, and Vicky Chavarria.

“We are thrilled to bring this Spanish language series to Revry,” Damian Pelliccione, CEO and co-founder of Revry, says. “Our hope is not only to dazzle and entertain our audiences with the glamor and depth of these queens but to also educate the viewers on drag culture.”

Drag Latina will be available to on Revry beginning October 16, with new episodes airing every Sunday until the finale on November 20. Watch the exclusive teaser trailer below.