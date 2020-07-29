EXCLUSIVE: Meet the scrappy lawyers defending queer rights in ‘The Fight’

In case you hadn’t heard, LGBTQ rights have come under attack in the past four years.

Thank goodness, then, for the American Civil Liberties Union, the non-profit group of lawyers and legal scholars dedicated to preserving civil rights for all peoples…including we the queers.

The new documentary The Fight chronicles the lives and work of these brave lawyers as they fight to preserve the precious protections marginalized Americans have won throughout the decades. It lands on streaming services July 31.

Related: ACLU promises a fight if Trump erases transgender definition

In this clip, several of the lawyers in question have to sort through their hate mail, voicemails and Facebook messages, which contain no shortage of foul slurs, threats and innuendo. In particular, the haters single out LGBTQ folk for ridicule.

It’s all in a day’s work for these folks. Have a look. The Fight lands on-demand July 31.