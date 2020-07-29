EXCLUSIVE: Meet the scrappy lawyers defending queer rights in ‘The Fight’

In case you hadn’t heard, LGBTQ rights have come under attack in the past four years.
Thank goodness, then, for the American Civil Liberties Union, the non-profit group of lawyers and legal scholars dedicated to preserving civil rights for all peoples…including we the queers.
The new documentary The Fight chronicles the lives and work of these brave lawyers as they fight to preserve the precious protections marginalized Americans have won throughout the decades. It lands on streaming services July 31.
In this clip, several of the lawyers in question have to sort through their hate mail, voicemails and Facebook messages, which contain no shortage of foul slurs, threats and innuendo. In particular, the haters single out LGBTQ folk for ridicule.
It’s all in a day’s work for these folks. Have a look. The Fight lands on-demand July 31.
One Comment
WSnyder
I believe in the ACLU, their work is important. I was not fond of their involvement in Skokie IL but I understood why they had to take it. [In case you’re wondering, Skokie was a landmark case where the ACLU defended Nazis, yep Nazis, to march in a predominantly Jewish community of Skokie IL in 1977]. I’ll bet few Right Wingers will ever remember or believe the ACLU defended the extreme Right and their Right to Freedom of Speech. So many view it as a ‘Liberal’ Organization’ when in fact these ‘Liberals’ will defend ‘Conservatives’ rights too.
And that’s the difference that matters the most.