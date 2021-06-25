EXCLUSIVE: Michael Henry tells us his new sitcom is mostly “about gay sex”

Never one to rest, comedian Michael Henry has moved from short comedy videos into series territory with the announcement of his new digital sitcom, Hot Homo Summer.

The show finds Henry sliding deeper into familiar territory, making observations about LGBTQ life, sex and dating. Henry has his usual cavalcade of West Hollywood Instagrammers on hand as well to round out the cast.

In an exclusive statement to Queerty, Henry described the show as being “about getting back in the game after being sidelined for a year and a half. And, how some people have a hard time adjusting to not being shut-in anymore and some just want to out guns blazing.”

“But mostly, it’s about gay sex,” Henry then adds. “There’s really no heart to this story. Just hole.”

That’s good enough for us. The first episode of Hot Homo Summer is tentatively slated for July 6.