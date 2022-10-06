EXCLUSIVE: R&B prince Johnny Manuel serves up a smoky spectacle in new “The Others” music video

On the eve of releasing his Younger Skin EP, queer Black vocalist Johnny Manuel is giving listeners a glimpse into the dreamy world of “The Others”.

If you’re not familiar with him, here’s a quick little crash course: he made waves on America’s Got Talent with his “I Have Nothing” performance, making it to the semi-finals. Then he headed over to represent Bulgaria at the Eurovision Song Contest as part of the vocal group Equinox.

For just a bit more competition, he went over to The Voice Australia, nailed the blind audition with “Home” from The Wiz, and made it all the way to the finals. He’s been stiff vocal competition on three continents, and he’s only headed upwards.

In contrast, his recent solo work is much more stripped down and personal. The stellar vocal control and range are still there of course, but center stage is the gorgeous artistry he’s developed over the years.

“As an artist, I think it’s always important to keep evolving on all levels,” Manuel says. “When my creative team came to me with the concept for the video for ‘The Others,’ I felt it was a perfect time to let go and trust the process and I am so glad I did.”

The video lives in a smoky indigo monochrome, with two beautiful but nearly indiscernible figures in a constant dance. The tender motion along with the lack of visibility perfectly symbolize the song’s message.

“Initially, I thought I was strictly speaking to people who are currently being mistreated and discriminated against. The ones being told their ‘otherness’ makes them less valuable. Those of us being told our dreams aren’t realistic because we’re black and queer,” he says.

“As the writing continued, I realized it’s also an homage to my ancestors. The people that came before me, sacrificed and paved the way. “The Others” is my way of honoring them and letting them know I’m getting the signs and I’m grateful for their guidance.”

Without further ado, we present “The Others”: