EXCLUSIVE: Recording artist GESS debuts steamy new video for “Digital Romance”

And now for something to brighten the news cycle.

Queer musician GESS has just dropped the video for his latest song, “Digital Romance.” The tune and accompanying video send-up–and celebrate–relationships during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adding to the appeal, GESS solicited help from some of our favorite people. Michael Henry, Wilson Cruz, Joel Kim Booster, Freckle, Rhea Litre, Pandora Boxx and more all make appearances, showing off their sexiest looks and moves in the era of digital dating. Veteran video director Adrian Anchondo helmed the project.

Have a look and get prepared to groove.