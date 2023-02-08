EXCLUSIVE: Rickey Thompson and Denzel Dion of ‘We Said What We Said’ podcast put their friendship to the test

Whether it’s coming from Housewives royalty Nene Leakes or drag legend Tamisha Iman, there’s a lot power, a lot of confidence, and a lot of bravado in the phrase, “I said what I said.”

BFFs Rickey Thompson and Denzel Dion embody it all in their uproarious Spotify Original podcast, We Said What We Said, a weekly dish on pop culture, news, gossip, and so much more.

Both hosts made names for themselves on social media—growing fan bases across Vine, YouTube, and beyond—and have established themselves as some of the most sought-after personalities in the biz, not to mention respected voices in the LGBTQ+ community.

But Thompson and Dion still make time to catch up every week on We Said What We Said, letting listeners in on everything that’s running through their minds, offering up “bold advice, hot takes, and risqué storytelling.”

Now back for a fourth season with fab new cover art (seen above), the podcast is the perfect companion for your year, as Thompson and Dion break down the highs, lows, and biggest WTF moments of 2023, week after week.

Better yet, Spotify is now bringing you We Said What We Said in video form, so you can choose your own adventure: You can hear what they said, watch what they said—or why not both?

To celebrate the podcast’s return, Thompson and Dion are putting their legendary friendship to the test with a little game called “The BFF Tag,” and Queerty‘s got your exclusive first look.

In the clip, the co-hosts are asked a series of juicy questions about one another, and then are tasked with seeing if their answers align. Who’s the most dramatic? Who’s the most savage? What are their pet peeves about one another?

Watch on below to find out:

Listen—and watch—along with Rickey Thompson and Denzel Dion every week on We Said What We Said, exclusively on Spotify. New episodes drop each Tuesday.