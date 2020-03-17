EXCLUSIVE: Singer Lisa Loeb debuts her new video, and it’s oh-so-gay

Lisa Loeb is back.

The thoughtful singer-songwriter had a great chat with Queerty last fall, and even let us debut her single “Sing Out,” a Pride anthem dedicated to the queer community. Loeb told us that she penned the song as a feel-good sing-a-long tune, inspired by her experience performing at Nashville Pride. She told Queerty the song “is really about celebrating who you are, who I am, who we are individually, and that touches on feelings of feeling insecure to be yourself, and realizing how important it is to celebrate yourself.”

Last year we debuted the single. Queerty has an exclusive on the new video. The short features footage from 5-minute crafts, painting out a rainbow to echo the lyrics of pride. In these trying times, it’s comforting to have a tune about joy and optimism.

Have a look, have a listen and try not to get misty-eyed.