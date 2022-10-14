EXCLUSIVE: On ‘The Walk In’ with Mo Heart, Tove Lo shares the story behind iconic ‘Drag Race’ look

We’d follow Mo Heart anywhere… even back into the closet!

Well, so long as the closets are as fabulously iconic as the ones she visits in her Amazon Music digital series, The Walk In.

Now in its third season, The Walk In finds the once-and-forever Drag Race All Star exploring the wardrobes of some of the music world’s biggest pop stars, getting the tea on all of their most unforgettable looks straight from the musicians themselves. Mo has kiki’d with everyone from Lil Nas X to Charli XCX, and, in the latest episode, she’s talking outfits that are “2 Die 4” with Scandinavian pop princess Tove Lo. Queerty has your exclusive sneak peek.

In the clip, Mo (a vision in orange) and Tove chat about a look that should be very familiar to Drag Race fans: It’s the one she wore as the extra-special guest judge for All Stars 7’s “Total Ru-Quest Live!” The “No One Dies From Live” singer shares the inspirations behind the cake-topped outfit, and Mo asks what we were all thinking: Is it edible? Take a look:

As Mo tells Queerty, Tove Lo is a dream guest for The Walk In because she’s “a true artist that leaves the girls gooped and gagged at every turn.” And it just so happens that her fifth studio album, Dirt Femme, is out today, a deeply personal but wildly danceable collection of songs that take the musician to soaring new heights.

“Throughout her career, [Tove Lo] has pushed the boundaries of fashion, on stage and in her videos,” says Mo, “while also reminding us to be comfortable in our own skin.” And as anyone who has seen Tove Lo live in concert can attest, Mo means that last part very literally.

Though we’ll have to wait until the full episode drops on Monday, October 17 to see what other mind-boggling outfits and stories Tove Lo has to share, Mo teases her personal favorite look: “[It] has to be Goldy-C*ck… you know it,” she says with a wink.

As for the rest of the season of The Walk In? “The children are simply not ready,” the divine drag queen shares. Of late, we’ve seen her raid the closets of the new queen of Vegas Katy Perry as well as TikTok phenom GAYLE, and Mo says that world-famous DJ Steve Aoki is on the way, in addition to “a few more that I can’t reveal just yet… but we’re getting all the girls ready!”

To borrow a phrase from Mo, the “goopery” of The Walk In‘s third season is on another level. New episodes drop weekly on Amazon Music.