EXCLUSIVE: World Of Wonder’s drag-tastic new fall shows feature Jinkx Monsoon, Ts Madison, and more

There are an awful lot of streaming platforms out there, but how many of them have all of your favorite queens in one place?

For Drag Race fans, World Of Wonder’s WOW Presents Plus is the one-stop destination. They simply have it all—and they’re about to have even more this fall. As a wise person once said: “Gagatrondra!”

Queerty is thrilled to share an exclusive sneak peek at the months ahead on WOW, a wig-snatching lineup that will have you laughing, learning, and shablam-ing all season long. Take a look:

There are, of course, returning favorites like Trixie and Katya’s one-of-a-kind UNHhhh, makeup competition series Painted By Raven, and Binge Queens, where you can watch international seasons along with your Drag Race besties.

But WOW’s also serving some new shows that are about to be at the top of our watch queues. First, there’s Rock M Sakura and Heidi N Closet’s Muff Busters, reuniting two “soft and supple” queens as they debunk all the ridiculous myths you believed in your childhood. (Look out, Santa Claus, the girls are coming for you!)

Then, our current reigning Queen Of All Queens, the supreme herself, Jinkx Monsoon will deliver Sketchy Queens, a brand-new sketch comedy series featuring celebrity guests—maybe even Judy Garland will show up!

And that’s just in September alone! As the preview teases, there are series from Jimbo, Pangina Heals, Kerri Colby, Ts Madison, and even more on the way. Check out the clip for yourself above, and then feel free to peruse the full announced lineup below.

This fall’s going to be a gag!

Muff Busters

Rock M Sakura and Heidi N Closet join their hilarious forces in a brand new series, where they’re debunking all the myths your mom told you when you were growing up. 10 Episodes. Premieres September 12.

Sketchy Queens

Jinkx Monsoon is joined by your favorite queens and celebrities in an original sketch comedy show. 8 Episodes. Premieres September 15.

Binge Queens: RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 4

Cozy up on the couch with your squirrel friends as they watch the latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 4. Three pairs of queen besties throw a couch kiki for a weekly watch party you won’t want to miss! 10 Episodes. Premiere date TBA.

Bring Back My Girls

Presented by House of Love, Bring Back My Girls will feature a series of exclusive panel conversations taped live at DragCon 2022 with the casts of RuPaul’s Drag Race (S12), RuPaul’s Drag Race vs. The World, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (S1 & S2), RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, Canada’s Drag Race (S1 & S2) and Drag Race Holland (S1 & S2), hosted by TV personality and LGBTQ activist Ts Madison. 7 Episodes. Premiere date TBA.

UNHhhh Season 7, Part 3

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 7 queens Katya Zamolodchikova and Trixie Mattel return in UNHhhh. It’s a show about nothing, and yet it’s about everything. Because it’s their show and not yours. 10 Episodes. Premiere date TBA.

Painted with Raven Season 2

Emmy Award-winning makeup artist—and RuPaul’s Drag Race star—Raven is determined to find the world’s next makeup superstar. In the second season of the exciting competition series, seven makeup artists from across the country compete from the comfort of their own homes for a chance to win $25,000. 8 Episodes. Premiere date TBA.

Tongue Thai’d with Pangina Heals

More details to be announced soon! 8 Episodes. Premiere TBA.

Jimbo Presents: It’s My Special Show

More details to be announced soon! 8 Episodes. Premiere date TBA.

Kerri Kares

More details to be announced soon! 8 Episodes. Premiere date TBA.

Why R Humans? Part 2

In the future humans are extinct and robots rule the world. A sentient slot machine, lamp, and jackhammer are members of the robot high council. They have unearthed ancient video chats of human celebrities sharing stories of sex, love, and money. In an effort to understand their creators better, the robots watch these time capsules of humanity and ask themselves: Why R Humans? 4 Episodes. Premiere date TBA.

Binge Queens: Canada’s Drag Race Vs. The World

Cozy up on the couch with your squirrel friends as they watch the latest episode of Canada’s Drag Race Vs. The World. Three pairs of queen besties throw a couch kiki for a weekly watch party you won’t want to miss! 6 Episodes. Premiere date TBA.