Exhausted Trump calls into Fox News on Election Day and it was weird even by Trump standards

It’s Election Day!

As polls opened across the country this morning, Joe Biden went to church with his family then visited the gravesites of his son, Beau, his first wife, and his daughter. Meanwhile, Donald Trump called into Fox & Friends to babble for 30 minutes about whatever nonsense popped into his head.

He spent much of the time bragging about the crowd sizes at his superspreader events rallies, complaining about how “mean” people have been to him, and trashing Joe Biden. Then, oddly, he turned his ire towards Fox News itself.

“Fox has changed a lot,” Trump bemoaned. “Somebody said ‘What’s the biggest difference between this and four years ago?’ I said Fox, it’s much different, you know… Fox is a much different place in terms of politics.”

He continued, “In the old days, [Fox] wouldn’t put on sleepy Joe Biden every time he had opened his mouth. They had other networks for that, frankly. It’s a much different operation, I’m just telling you. It’s much different.”

Trump went on to compliment Fox News anchors Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, and Tucker Carlson, but whined that the network is “much different” than it used to be.

“I’m not complaining,” he croaked. “I’m just telling people.”

Trump's closing message on Fox & Friends is a discussion of Fox? "Somebody said 'what's the biggest difference between this and four years ago,' and I say, 'Fox.' It's much different." Three Fox & Friends hosts jump in to defend the network. This went on for a few minutes. pic.twitter.com/EbXEknNZKz — The Recount (@therecount) November 3, 2020

Throughout the interview, Trump sounded tired and spoke as if it were already a foregone conclusion that Joe Biden was going to win the election. At one point, he said, “Joe’s going to have a hard time,” adding he was “not going to be able to handle” governing.

At another point, he said he wasn’t sure what his own chances are of winning, but… maybe he’ll be victorious? “I don’t know what the chances are,” he said, “I don’t know how they rate the chances.”

People on Twitter have had quite a bit to say about Trump’s final Election Day pitch…

Trump called in to Fox and Friends for his final whine before he is voted out.

No one gives a shit what he has to say anymore.

It’s over. — Gramma In The Moon (@SassyKadiK) November 3, 2020

On Fox & Friends, Trump said his time in office has been ‘mean’ and lonely. If he thinks that’s bad, imagine how he’s gonna feel about prison. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) November 3, 2020

Trump sounds absolutely terrible on Fox and Friends — Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) November 3, 2020

Biden just left church, where he visited the grave of his son Beau. Trump just left… Fox and Friends. What does this say to you about the candidates? — 🔥Double Dee👠👠 (@DCdebbie) November 3, 2020

Was Trump practicing his concession speech on Fox and Friends this morning? #Election2020 https://t.co/dJ5epp6muN — Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 3, 2020

Trump bashing his buddies on Fox News this morning shows his lack of character. He’s a sore loser. He hasn’t even lost yet and he is already kicking dirt and being abusive toward his friends. That’s the kind of person he is. I will be so glad to be rid of him and his abusiveness. — Kasey 🌊🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️#blm #nastywoman🌊 (@DogStarGirl) November 3, 2020

Trump sounded exhausted and defeated throughout that Fox & Friends interview. All parties involved understood it might be the end of the line. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 3, 2020

Listening to parts of the Fox and Friends Trump interview, it sounds like reality is setting in for him. — Harper Nicole Anderson (@hnicoleanderson) November 3, 2020

Trump’s sounds like he’s already lost to Biden on Fox. “Joe is going to have a hard time, he’s not going to be able to handle that” — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) November 3, 2020