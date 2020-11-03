cry baby

Exhausted Trump calls into Fox News on Election Day and it was weird even by Trump standards

It’s Election Day!

As polls opened across the country this morning, Joe Biden went to church with his family then visited the gravesites of his son, Beau, his first wife, and his daughter. Meanwhile, Donald Trump called into Fox & Friends to babble for 30 minutes about whatever nonsense popped into his head.

He spent much of the time bragging about the crowd sizes at his superspreader events rallies, complaining about how “mean” people have been to him, and trashing Joe Biden. Then, oddly, he turned his ire towards Fox News itself.

“Fox has changed a lot,” Trump bemoaned. “Somebody said ‘What’s the biggest difference between this and four years ago?’ I said Fox, it’s much different, you know… Fox is a much different place in terms of politics.”

He continued, “In the old days, [Fox] wouldn’t put on sleepy Joe Biden every time he had opened his mouth. They had other networks for that, frankly. It’s a much different operation, I’m just telling you. It’s much different.”

Trump went on to compliment Fox News anchors Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, and Tucker Carlson, but whined that the network is “much different” than it used to be.

“I’m not complaining,” he croaked. “I’m just telling people.”

Throughout the interview, Trump sounded tired and spoke as if it were already a foregone conclusion that Joe Biden was going to win the election. At one point, he said, “Joe’s going to have a hard time,” adding he was “not going to be able to handle” governing.

At another point, he said he wasn’t sure what his own chances are of winning, but… maybe he’ll be victorious? “I don’t know what the chances are,” he said, “I don’t know how they rate the chances.”

