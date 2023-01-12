Ezra Miller cuts a plea deal ahead of court hearing

Ezra Miller (Photo: Shutterstock)

Scandal-hit queer actor Ezra Miller has reportedly cut a plea deal ahead of a Virginia court hearing this Friday.

Miller faced a tumultuous 2022 with several brushes with law authorities. One of these was in Virginia. It’s alleged Miller broke into someone’s house and stole bottles of liquor.

Miller subsequently faced three charges including burglary. The actor pleaded “not guilty” last October.

A clerk for Vermont Superior Court confirmed to NBC yesterday that prosecutors have dropped the two most serious charges. These were petit larceny and burglary. Instead, Miller is expected to plead guilty to the remaining charge of trespassing.

Whereas burglary carried a maximum jail sentence of 25 years. Trespassing, on the other hand, risks three months in jail and a fine of $692.

Deadline confirmed Miller’s attorney’s submitted a Notice of Plea Agreement with the Vermont Superior Court’s Criminal Division.

Miller’s legal troubles

Besides this incident in Vermont, Miller was arrested twice in Hawaii in 2022, for disorderly conduct and harassment, and second-degree assault.

The parents of an 18-year-old youth also filed a protection order against Miller, claiming the actor had brainwashed and groomed their child.

Miller shot to fame in the movie We Need To Talk About Kevin. They followed it up with roles in the Fantastic Beasts and DC’s Justice League franchises.

The controveries dogging Miller have caused headaches for Warner Bros. Miller reprises the role of The Flash in its tent-pole superhero movie of the same name, due for release June 23.

The movie has reportedly cost more than $100million to make, and early test reactions have proved overwhelmingly positive.

In August, Miller released a statement admitting “having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment.”

“I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”