Professional dancer Ezra Sosa has been opening up to fans about his Dancing With The Stars experience.

As we previously reported, Sosa, 23, was formerly a troupe dancer on the show. However, for this season Sosa was promoted to team up with a celebrity partner. In doing so, he became the show’s first out-queer, Latin dancer.

Sosa and his followers were excited about this amazing career opportunity. However, it was then announced his celebrity partner would be the so-called “fake heiress” Anna “Delvey” Sorokin.

Delvey’s life was turned into a hit, Netflix, true-life show called Inventing Anna. The scam artist was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2019 on Grand Larceny and theft charges. She was released in 2021 for good behavior.

Delvey is the first DWTS contestant to wear a security ankle bracelet. As soon as her participation was announced, some social media users complained that a convicted felon shouldn’t benefit from such an opportunity. Some promised to try and vote her out as soon as they had the opportunity to do so

Delvey was not voted off on week one… but that’s probably because the show has no elimination in its first week. However, according to Sosa, Delvey did read some negative comments about herself backstage after a press conference.

She then vanished. Sosa and others finally found her crying in a restroom.

Sosa recalled what happened in an Instagram video. He said his excitement about his first week as a pro had been tempered by the criticism his partner was receiving.

“Week 1 hit way harder than expected,” he said. “Hoping everyone gives Anna some grace. She’s working so hard to start fresh, and we’re only just getting started…”

“I was receiving so much positivity, and she wasn’t receiving the same,” he says in the video about their Week One experience.

He goes on to talk about finding her in a bathroom crying.

“As her partner, I want to give her the best experience she possibly could,” he continued, looking tearful himself. “Knowing that that’s not the case really did break my heart.”

“I know what she did was really controversial and not right. And I can never justify that for her or anyone in her life.

“It’s really hard for me because this person I’m falling in love with every day in rehearsal isn’t the person people see in the media,” Sosa continued. “No one deserves the amount of hate she’s getting right now. She deserves a second chance.”

It seems Sosa’s words fell on deaf ears.

In last night’s Week Two episode of Dancing With The Stars, Delvey ended up in the bottom three, alongside Tori Spelling and Reginald VelJohnson (of Family Matters).

The contestant saved for next week was VelJohnson, meaning Spelling and Delvey were sent home in a double elimination.

Proving controversial to the end, co-host Julianne Hough asked Delvey what she would take away from the competition.

“Nothing,” replied Delvey.

Many were unimpressed by the answer. Others said they hoped to see Sosa back for the next season with a less controversial partner.

Thank God she dipped. Her moves were solid, but that attitude? Nah. She made it all about herself, and honestly, her partner—who’s a top-tier coach—deserved way better. — Himanshi Mishra (@Himi_Mishra) September 25, 2024

On Instagram, a well-liked comment on the official DWTS account said, “Yall really robbed Ezra for his first season.”

Another said, “Justice for Ezra!!!!!! He needs the best partner next season.”

Here’s hoping Sosa does return for the next season of Dancing With The Stars and enjoys a longer run on the show!

