TIKTALK

Fab 5’s rejected Tinder date, transphobic TSA nightmare & Monet X Change’s big reveal

By

If you’re one of the millions of people who suddenly have a free hour to fill, let us start you off with a few fresh finds from Gay Tik Tok:

Monét X Change showed off.

@themonetxchangeTew mech? 😓

♬ original sound – ✩☆✩

Rose Montoya was stopped at the airport.

@rosalynnemontoyaWe need to change how the scanners function and educate TSA about trans people. #tsa #trans #transgender #transphobia #transphobic #travel

♬ original sound – Rose Montoya

Jeremy and Adam made a deal.

@jeremyt_Well that didn’t go as I planned 😳 ##fyp ##love ##gaycouple ##funny ##fypage

♬ original sound – Jeremy

Team 2 Moms showed off their family.

@team2momsTHEY are my purpose! ❤️ ##MyFamily ##fyp ##lgbt ##twomoms ##anythingispossible

♬ ghost town chloe george cover – chloe george

This gay couple changed the way they act.

@johnmorr_The last one is really accurate 🥰 ##gay ##couple ##loveislove ##lgbt ##dating ##fyp

♬ original sound – ✩ Edwin ✩

Lil Nas X went viral.

@lilnasxhere is me in january learning how to pole dance

♬ MONTERO BY LIL NAS X – lil nas x

Tai Chatur recalled the time he was rejected by the Fab 5.

@tai_chaturi don’t know how I got a girlfriend #fyp #viralvideo #tinder #queereye #dating

♬ original sound – Amir Yass

Sai Diamonds cleared things up.

@saidiamonds##gay##femboy##idontwannagiveyouthewrongimpression ##black##gayblackmen

♬ original sound – kimora 🦋

Jonny Murray remembered where it all began.

@jonny_murray16Brings back so much nostalgia 🥰 ##gay ##closeted ##kohls ##gaynostalgiamoment

♬ Sunset Lover Night Trouble – SelteMemset

Kevin John Murray gave away his recipe.

@kevinjohnmurrayHe was created perfectly #gay #boyfriends #lgbtq🌈 #fyp #creation

♬ son original – S C O R P I O N

And Pastor Karen discussed the age when she knew.

@newkc68Answer to @yaya.e123 #transgender #transgenderchristian #lgbtqchristian #gaychristians #beauthentic #lgbtfamily #lgbt🏳️‍🌈 #pride #gayally #lgbt

♬ original sound – Pastor Karen