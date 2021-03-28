Fab 5’s rejected Tinder date, transphobic TSA nightmare & Monet X Change’s big reveal

If you’re one of the millions of people who suddenly have a free hour to fill, let us start you off with a few fresh finds from Gay Tik Tok:
Monét X Change showed off.
@themonetxchangeTew mech? 😓
Rose Montoya was stopped at the airport.
@rosalynnemontoyaWe need to change how the scanners function and educate TSA about trans people. #tsa #trans #transgender #transphobia #transphobic #travel
Jeremy and Adam made a deal.
@jeremyt_Well that didn’t go as I planned 😳 ##fyp ##love ##gaycouple ##funny ##fypage
Team 2 Moms showed off their family.
@team2momsTHEY are my purpose! ❤️ ##MyFamily ##fyp ##lgbt ##twomoms ##anythingispossible
This gay couple changed the way they act.
@johnmorr_The last one is really accurate 🥰 ##gay ##couple ##loveislove ##lgbt ##dating ##fyp
@lilnasxhere is me in january learning how to pole dance
Tai Chatur recalled the time he was rejected by the Fab 5.
@tai_chaturi don’t know how I got a girlfriend #fyp #viralvideo #tinder #queereye #dating
Sai Diamonds cleared things up.
@saidiamonds##gay##femboy##idontwannagiveyouthewrongimpression ##black##gayblackmen
Jonny Murray remembered where it all began.
@jonny_murray16Brings back so much nostalgia 🥰 ##gay ##closeted ##kohls ##gaynostalgiamoment
Kevin John Murray gave away his recipe.
@kevinjohnmurrayHe was created perfectly #gay #boyfriends #lgbtq🌈 #fyp #creation
And Pastor Karen discussed the age when she knew.
@newkc68Answer to @yaya.e123 #transgender #transgenderchristian #lgbtqchristian #gaychristians #beauthentic #lgbtfamily #lgbt🏳️🌈 #pride #gayally #lgbt