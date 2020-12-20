Facebook moms think this Target Christmas cookie is obscene…do you see it?

Here’s a holiday non-troversey to warm the soul — a group of moms on Facebook is concerned that a Christmas cookie sold in Target looks too phallic to be on shelves, let alone in stockings.

“I would not send these to school,” one mom told the New York Post, dubbing it a “definite design fail.”

“I peered in and thought: ‘What the hell is Santa’s penis doing there?’” asked another.

Target's 'kinky' Christmas cookies have moms boycotting — and giggling https://t.co/SHWDLcWBPw pic.twitter.com/AINKUDDSZF — New York Post (@nypost) December 4, 2020

One commenter wondered if the accident was no accident at all, suggesting it might be the result of “disgruntled employee sabotage.”

A rep for Target said, “We have not received any feedback directly on this item, adding, “The design is intended to represent Santa’s boots. We appreciate the feedback and will take it into consideration moving forward.”

We’re going to have to side with Target on this one, but hey folks get awfully lonely this time of year so we get it.