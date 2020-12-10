Failed GOP candidate DeAnna Lorraine won’t take vaccine “even if Jesus takes it”

DeAnna Lorraine, who transitioned a failed 2020 congressional campaign into a full-time career spreading conspiracies as ultra right-wing pundit, has announced she will not take one of the COVID-19 vaccines even “if Jesus takes it.”

Of course, he’d have to show up again in order for that to happen, which may be a very real possibility in Lorraine’s mind.

The comments came via her Infowars program, which she typically uses to pray at the altar of Donald Trump.

On this segment, however, Lorraine had a bone to pick with her cult leader president, who has voiced support for the soon-to-be-available vaccines.

“Apparently Donald Trump just said he’s willing to take the vaccine also live on TV,” Lorraine complained. “I don’t like this. You know, Trump, probably 80 percent of your base does not want that vaccine. They are not willing to take a foreign, rushed substance and jab it into our arms. I don’t care who takes it. I don’t care if Jesus takes it, I’m not taking the vaccine.”

“It’s weird, and it makes me feel uncomfortable that President Trump is jumping on the bandwagon with Obama and the Clintons and Bill Gates and now Fauci and Cuomo, saying they’re going to take this live on TV,” she went on.

“We don’t care. In fact, you know, the more you guys do this weird, desperate attempt to try to convince us that the vaccine is safe that was rushed at warp speed, the more uneasy I feel with the vaccine. So, President Trump, if you’re smart, if you don’t want to lose your base of support, please don’t keep jumping on this vaccine bandwagon and saying you’re gonna join these clowns and take the vaccine live on TV.”

To contrast, here’s how Joel Ernst, Chief Professor of medicine at UCSF’s Division of Experimental Medicine, assesses the situation: