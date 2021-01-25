irony is dead

Failed morning host Megyn Kelly blames “destruction of trust in the media” for the Capitol riots

By

Well, irony is officially dead, ladies and gentlemen.

In a recent interview with BBC Newsnight, Megyn Kelly said Donald Trump and his supporters aren’t the only ones to blame for the deadly insurrection on the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

Dressed in a black and white halter top, the failed morning host tried arguing that the media was also culpable for what happened, saying members of the press couldn’t check their “personal feelings” about Trump.

“They hated him so much, they checked their objectivity,” Kelly said. “It wasn’t just CNN, all of them did. They just couldn’t check their own personal feelings about him.”

That’s rich coming from a woman who spent an entire decade peddling partial truths and conspiracy theories and spewing divisive partisan nonsense on Fox News.

The blackface apologist went on to say that the insurrection was at least partially fueled by “a complete lack of trust, a destruction of trust in the media, and people don’t know where to turn for true information.”

Again, very rich coming from a woman who did more than her fair share of sowing that distrust when she hosted The Kelly File from 2013 to 2017.

“The media should have tried harder to take a hard look at his policies and see him clearly,” Kelly rambled on, adding that Trump was a “larger than life” figure who “sucked up all the oxygen in the room” because he was so “personally controversial.”

Watch. Or don’t.

Here’s what Twitter has to say about Kelly’s “blame the media” argument…

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty.