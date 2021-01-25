Failed morning host Megyn Kelly blames “destruction of trust in the media” for the Capitol riots

Well, irony is officially dead, ladies and gentlemen.

In a recent interview with BBC Newsnight, Megyn Kelly said Donald Trump and his supporters aren’t the only ones to blame for the deadly insurrection on the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

Dressed in a black and white halter top, the failed morning host tried arguing that the media was also culpable for what happened, saying members of the press couldn’t check their “personal feelings” about Trump.

“They hated him so much, they checked their objectivity,” Kelly said. “It wasn’t just CNN, all of them did. They just couldn’t check their own personal feelings about him.”

That’s rich coming from a woman who spent an entire decade peddling partial truths and conspiracy theories and spewing divisive partisan nonsense on Fox News.

The blackface apologist went on to say that the insurrection was at least partially fueled by “a complete lack of trust, a destruction of trust in the media, and people don’t know where to turn for true information.”

Again, very rich coming from a woman who did more than her fair share of sowing that distrust when she hosted The Kelly File from 2013 to 2017.

“The media should have tried harder to take a hard look at his policies and see him clearly,” Kelly rambled on, adding that Trump was a “larger than life” figure who “sucked up all the oxygen in the room” because he was so “personally controversial.”

"He’s been called a narcissist… [but] you don't become president of the US if you're not a narcissist." Speaking to @maitlis last night, journalist @megynkelly says Donald Trump's temperament "sullied his legacy on his way out of the door" https://t.co/tQ874THGUx#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/GSxRbrqBKP — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) January 20, 2021

Here’s what Twitter has to say about Kelly’s “blame the media” argument…

Megyn Kelly was so terrible at her job that NBC paid off her enormous contract just to be rid of her. — Wendy the Warrior 🇺🇸 (@WOgaard) January 24, 2021

Slow day? Has to be if they’re giving a total hack like Megyn Kelly face time. — Ellis Crane (@Ellis_Crane) January 24, 2021

Why do we still need to hear from Megyn Kelly? — think i will stay after twitmo 🇺🇸 😈 🍺 💉 💙 (@TwitmoGotMeDown) January 23, 2021

I’m sorry but I’ve never heard anything so ridiculous as Megyn Kelly saying on BBC Newsnight that Trump mobs attacked the Capitol because they didn’t trust the media — not Trump lying that the election was stolen — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) January 24, 2021

Remember when Megyn Kelly couldn’t comprehend why black face was horrible?? Pepridge Farms remembers. — Amber Kearney (@amberanora) January 24, 2021

No BBC, Megyn Kelly isn’t a journalist in any way, she’s a propagandist and an irrelevant racist who lost her show because of her racism. Her opinions are as sought after as sewage waste. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) January 24, 2021

Since Megyn Kelly is trending again, I’ll say that I really loved Charlize Theron’s portrayal of her in “Monster”. — Cheryl Z (@FeralCherylZ) January 23, 2021

Thank you for letting the world see how dead inside @megynkelly is. We don’t miss her on US TV at all. — Gailen David (@gailendavid) January 24, 2021

Megyn Kelly is never going to get back on television, and no matter how many dumbass things she says to get her name trending, she’s still not going to get back on television. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) January 23, 2021

Dear BBC, Megyn Kelly is not a journalist. Please correct your tweet. — Tada no Tamago (@tada_no_tamago) January 23, 2021

