conspiracy theory?

“Fake Melania” trends on Twitter with more people saying they prefer her to the real Melania

By

 

#fakemelania

People can’t stop talking about “Fake Melania.”

It all started over the weekend when an alleged photograph of Melania Trump smiling from Marine One as she and her husband head off to one of his COVID superspreader events went viral.

People became convinced it wasn’t really FLOTUS in the photograph and was instead an imposter. By Monday afternoon, “Fake Melania” was trending at #10 on Twitter in the United States.

It’s now been several days since the photo first went viral and people still can’t stop talking about it…

Many say they actually like Fake Melania better than the real Melania…

Unfounded rumors that Melania, who recently announced she will no longer be campaigning for her husband, uses a body double to fill in for her at public appearances have been circulating for years, ever since she, or someone closely resembling her, was photographed walking across a tarmac in 2017.

And now, some memes…

 

