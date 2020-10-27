“Fake Melania” trends on Twitter with more people saying they prefer her to the real Melania

View this post on Instagram Can you name this person? #fakemelania A post shared by (((Jon Papernick))) (@thelatejonnypapers) on Oct 26, 2020 at 6:04pm PDT

People can’t stop talking about “Fake Melania.”

It all started over the weekend when an alleged photograph of Melania Trump smiling from Marine One as she and her husband head off to one of his COVID superspreader events went viral.

Today's photo of a fake Melania. They think we won't notice this? pic.twitter.com/3xP7MbGy8b — Duty To Warn ? (@duty2warn) October 25, 2020

People became convinced it wasn’t really FLOTUS in the photograph and was instead an imposter. By Monday afternoon, “Fake Melania” was trending at #10 on Twitter in the United States.

It’s now been several days since the photo first went viral and people still can’t stop talking about it…

Fake hair, Fake tan, Fake wealth, fake Presidency, fake Melania. pic.twitter.com/xr37MNp0Yk — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) October 27, 2020

i’m not not obsessed with the fake melania thing — C.D. Carter (@CDCarter13) October 26, 2020

I’m tired of all this conspiracy crap.

It’s definitely her #FakeMelania pic.twitter.com/h25dHTzM7t — joe heenan (@joeheenan) October 25, 2020

To be fair, real Melania is also fake. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) October 25, 2020

I don’t feel any of you are taking my fake Melania confessions seriously. — Booooo Jockey 👻 (@AngelaLovesNY) October 26, 2020

Everybody’s so busy pointing out #FakeMelania in this photo that no one’s noticed that John Barrowman’s flying the helicopter. pic.twitter.com/fh51r3alRh — Beau(cial distancing) (@DrBeauBeaumont) October 25, 2020

#FakeMelania is trending 10 in the USA and soon #ComeCleanPence will be trending also! — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) October 25, 2020

Which Melania body double was most convincing? #FakeMelania pic.twitter.com/oOCCRKsbdQ — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) October 25, 2020

Many say they actually like Fake Melania better than the real Melania…

I prefer fake Melania. — denise papas meechan (@denisepapas) October 26, 2020

I don’t get why people are all freaked out by #FakeMelania She seems nicer. pic.twitter.com/VgpIEiN2Om — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) October 25, 2020

I like fake Melania better 🤷🏼 — Firefly (@kd6784) October 25, 2020

The fake Melania has done more for this country than the real Melania. — Ryan Stiles (@WhoseRyanStiles) October 25, 2020

Unfounded rumors that Melania, who recently announced she will no longer be campaigning for her husband, uses a body double to fill in for her at public appearances have been circulating for years, ever since she, or someone closely resembling her, was photographed walking across a tarmac in 2017.

And now, some memes…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blair Russell (@verifiedblair) on Oct 26, 2020 at 12:43pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by existingjustsucks formerly (@justagirl.fromjersey) on Oct 25, 2020 at 4:35am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Waco (@wacojohnny) on Oct 26, 2020 at 7:35am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vom Cruise (@vomcruise) on Oct 25, 2020 at 5:00pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Real_voteblue (@real_voteblue) on Oct 25, 2020 at 10:07am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨K W A N.I.T.O✨ (@fourthchild_81) on Oct 25, 2020 at 12:15pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Someone_Social (@someone__social) on Oct 25, 2020 at 10:36am PDT

Related: “Many people” believe Melania has hired a body double because she can no longer stand her husband