GOP candidate who wants to protect kids caught allegedly masturbating near pre-school

A GOP candidate in Arizona, who previously talked about wanting to “protect children from the progressive left”, dropped from his race this week after he was allegedly caught masturbating in his truck near a pre-school.

Randy Gene Kaufman is on the ballot for the Maricopa County Community College District.

The incident in question took place on October 4. However, Kaufman only withdrew from his race Tuesday after the media got hold of the story. County officials say it’s too late to take his name off the ballot papers. Some people have already begun voting.

A police report says a police officer observed Kaufman in his truck in the east parking lot of Rio Salado College Surprise at around 4.30pm

“[Kaufman] appeared to be looking at a cell phone in one hand,” the police report said. “I immediately became alarmed as I saw [Kaufman] had his pants down mid-thigh and was exposed showing his fully erect nude penis. [Kaufman] was manipulating his genitals in a masturbatory manner.”

The officer says he saw a bicyclist cycle a few feet away from the car. He also noticed several children playing in the playground of the nearby pre-school.

The officer says he approached the driver’s side of the car. Kaufman appeared shocked, “grabbed a cloth he had on the seat and covered his genitals.”

“I’m really stressed”

The officer instructed Kaufman to pull up his pants and exit the truck.

“I said ‘seriously?’ [Kaufman] spontaneously said to me, ‘I’m sorry. I really f*cked up. I’m really stressed’.”

When quizzed, Kaufman told the officer he was watching “interracial porn” on his phone.

The officer asked Kaufman, “When you look around here what do you see?”

Kaufman replied, “The child center but I didn’t notice it until you came up and I got out of my truck. Are you going to put that in a report?”

Kaufman told the officer he was retired after 27 years as a prison supervisor with the Department of Corrections.

Campaigning on child protection issues

HuffPost says that in a Facebook post from May, Kaufman said he wanted “our children protected [from] the progressive left.”

Law & Crime notes Kaufman’s Facebook page also showed support for Donald Trump, opposition to mask mandates, and support for “trucker convoys”.

One post from July said, “Nothing is more important than standing against the Godless/ progressive/ left-wing/ socialist/ marxist/ communist/ Democrat Party Movement to destroy America.”

Kaufman’s Facebook account is now disabled.

Kaufman faces public sexual indecency charges.

In a statement announcing the suspension of his campaign, Kaufman said he “will never stop fighting to protect the United States Constitution and the values that make America the greatest country in the world.”

He did not mention his arrest.