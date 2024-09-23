Welcome to Libra season! As the sign of the scales, Libras are known for their diplomacy, fairness, and an undeniable sense of charm. It’s no surprise that many Libras become icons in their fields, dazzling us with their grace, artistic flair, and talent for bringing people together.

Whether they’re trailblazing in the arts, standing up for equality, or creating spaces of beauty and balance in their communities, LGBTQ+ Libras embody the best of what this sign has to offer.

What makes a Libra?

Born between September 23 and October 22, Libras are ruled by Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and aesthetics. As the only zodiac sign represented by an inanimate object—the scales—Libras are all about balance, fairness, and justice. Their symbol speaks to their natural desire to weigh all perspectives and seek harmony in relationships, which makes them incredible peacemakers and advocates.

This air sign is known for being highly social, thriving on connection and conversation. Libras are lovers of beauty and art, with a strong sense of style that often sets them apart.

Whether they’re artists, activists, or actors, Libras know how to captivate an audience and draw people together, making them influential figures in both the LGBTQ+ and wider communities.

Here are some of our favorite LGBTQ+ Libras celebrating their birthdays in the days and weeks ahead.