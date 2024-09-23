balanced baddies

18 famous LGBTQ+ Libras born into balance

By Editors
The image shows the Libra zodiac symbol glowing in a nebula-like cloud of blue and white. The background is a starry night sky, with the Libra glyph prominently displayed in the center. The symbol appears to float amidst cosmic dust and particles, giving it an ethereal and mystical feel.

Welcome to Libra season! As the sign of the scales, Libras are known for their diplomacy, fairness, and an undeniable sense of charm. It’s no surprise that many Libras become icons in their fields, dazzling us with their grace, artistic flair, and talent for bringing people together.

Whether they’re trailblazing in the arts, standing up for equality, or creating spaces of beauty and balance in their communities, LGBTQ+ Libras embody the best of what this sign has to offer.

What makes a Libra?

Born between September 23 and October 22, Libras are ruled by Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and aesthetics. As the only zodiac sign represented by an inanimate object—the scales—Libras are all about balance, fairness, and justice. Their symbol speaks to their natural desire to weigh all perspectives and seek harmony in relationships, which makes them incredible peacemakers and advocates.

This air sign is known for being highly social, thriving on connection and conversation. Libras are lovers of beauty and art, with a strong sense of style that often sets them apart.

Whether they’re artists, activists, or actors, Libras know how to captivate an audience and draw people together, making them influential figures in both the LGBTQ+ and wider communities.

Here are some of our favorite LGBTQ+ Libras celebrating their birthdays in the days and weeks ahead.

The balanced brilliance of LGBTQ+ Libras

As we celebrate these incredible LGBTQ+ Libras, it’s clear that their impact spans across many fields—from the arts and sports to politics and activism. Libras, with their innate sense of justice, diplomacy, and artistic flair, have brought beauty and balance into their work, captivating audiences and changing the world in the process.

Libras’ influence doesn’t stop at individual achievements. From Oscar Wilde to Danica Roem, many of these figures have also been advocates for equality, using their platforms to challenge norms and open doors for others.

As Libra season continues, take a moment to reflect on how these individuals have influenced both the LGBTQ+ community and the world at large. Their stories offer reminders of the power that comes with living authentically and striving for harmony and justice in every area of life.

Subscribe to the Queerty newsletter to stay updated on more LGBTQ+ stories and icons.

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated

Add your Comment

Please log in to add your comment
Need an account? Register *It's free and easy.

More in Life*

Latest*