Welcome to Scorpio season! As the most intense and enigmatic of the zodiac, Scorpios are known for their passion, depth, and unwavering determination. It’s no wonder so many queer Scorpios rise to the top of their fields, captivating us with their fearless approach to life and the magnetic energy they bring to everything they do.

Whether they’re breaking new ground in entertainment, championing LGBTQ+ rights, or transforming the world around them, LGBTQ+ Scorpios embody the fierce drive and authenticity that define this water sign. Their ability to channel their emotions into powerful action makes them some of the most compelling figures in both the queer community and beyond.

What makes a Scorpio?

Born between October 23 and November 21, Scorpios are ruled by Pluto, the planet of transformation and rebirth. This water sign is deeply emotional and highly strategic, often keeping their true feelings beneath the surface while remaining fiercely loyal to those they care about. Scorpios are all or nothing—they approach life with an intensity that can be both inspiring and intimidating.

Represented by the scorpion, their symbol reflects their protective nature and fierce independence. Known for facing challenges head-on, Scorpios thrive on transformation, turning adversity into strength. Whether leading movements or captivating audiences, LGBTQ+ Scorpios are a force to be reckoned with, always leaving a lasting impression with their passion and purpose.

Let’s take a look at some of the most famous LGBTQ+ Scorpios in history.