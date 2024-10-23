Passionate Power

Welcome to Scorpio season! As the most intense and enigmatic of the zodiac, Scorpios are known for their passion, depth, and unwavering determination. It’s no wonder so many queer Scorpios rise to the top of their fields, captivating us with their fearless approach to life and the magnetic energy they bring to everything they do.

Whether they’re breaking new ground in entertainment, championing LGBTQ+ rights, or transforming the world around them, LGBTQ+ Scorpios embody the fierce drive and authenticity that define this water sign. Their ability to channel their emotions into powerful action makes them some of the most compelling figures in both the queer community and beyond.

What makes a Scorpio?

Born between October 23 and November 21, Scorpios are ruled by Pluto, the planet of transformation and rebirth. This water sign is deeply emotional and highly strategic, often keeping their true feelings beneath the surface while remaining fiercely loyal to those they care about. Scorpios are all or nothing—they approach life with an intensity that can be both inspiring and intimidating.

Represented by the scorpion, their symbol reflects their protective nature and fierce independence. Known for facing challenges head-on, Scorpios thrive on transformation, turning adversity into strength. Whether leading movements or captivating audiences, LGBTQ+ Scorpios are a force to be reckoned with, always leaving a lasting impression with their passion and purpose.

Let’s take a look at some of the most famous LGBTQ+ Scorpios in history.

Jean Acker – October 23, 1893

The late Jean Acker was an American actress who rose to fame during Hollywood’s silent film era. She had an affair with actress Alla Nazimova, who included Acker in the “sewing circles,” a group of actresses concealing their lesbian or bisexual identities. Acker is also known for her brief marriage to actor Rudolph Valentino, which essentially ended on their wedding night.

Glen Murray – October 26, 1957

In 1998, Glen Murray made history as the world’s first openly gay mayor of a major city when he was elected in Winnipeg, Manitoba. He later served as Ontario’s Minister of the Environment and Climate Change, championing environmental causes and LGBTQ+ rights.

Caitlyn Jenner – October 28, 1949

Caitlyn Jenner is an Olympic gold medalist who won the decathlon at the 1976 Montreal Olympics. Despite her athletic success, she struggled with gender dysphoria and eventually came out as a transgender woman in 2015. Since then, Jenner has become a controversial member of the LGBTQ+ community—often using her platform to share unpopular and often transphobic takes about trans rights and issues.

Sophie B. Hawkins – November 1, 1967

Sophie B. Hawkins is an American singer-songwriter known for her hit singles “Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover” and “As I Lay Me Down”. Her music often explores themes of sexuality and gender, and she has been open about her fluid sexuality throughout her career—even coining the term omnisexual in 1992.

Tom Waddell – November 1, 1937

The late Tom Waddell was an American physician and decathlete who competed in the 1968 Olympics. He is best known for founding the Gay Games, an international sporting event that promotes inclusion and diversity in athletics.

k.d. lang – November 2, 1961

k.d. lang is a Grammy-winning Canadian singer-songwriter known for her powerful voice and genre-defying music. She came out as a lesbian early in her career and has been a prominent advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and visibility in the music industry.

Heather Matarazzo – November 10, 1982

Heather Matarazzo is an American actress you might recognize from movies like Welcome to the Dollhouse, The Princess Diaries, and the Scream series. She’s also been in LGBTQ+ focused TV shows like The L Word and Exes & Ohs. Heather is married to comedian and writer Heather Turman.

Rock Hudson – November 17, 1925

Rock Hudson was a legendary American actor and leading man in Hollywood during the 1950s and 1960s. His death from AIDS-related complications in 1985 brought significant public attention to the AIDS crisis and LGBTQ+ issues.

RuPaul Charles – November 17, 1960

RuPaul is a multi-talented entertainer who has become a cultural icon as a drag queen, TV personality, and musician. He is best known for creating and hosting the Emmy-winning reality competition series “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” which has significantly increased mainstream visibility for drag culture.

Jodie Foster – November 19, 1962

Jodie Foster is an Academy Award-winning actress, director, and producer known for her powerful performances in films such as “The Silence of the Lambs” and “Taxi Driver“. She came out publicly in 2013 and has been a respected figure in Hollywood for both her talent and her advocacy for privacy and LGBTQ+ rights.

The transformative influence of LGBTQ+ Scorpios

The famous LGBTQ+ Scorpios featured above share more than just a zodiac sign—they embody the transformative spirit and resilience that define Scorpio energy. Throughout their careers, they’ve not only risen to prominence in their respective fields but have also broken barriers and redefined what it means to live authentically in a world that often demands conformity.

Scorpios are known for their ability to embrace change and turn challenges into opportunities for growth, and this is evident in the paths these icons have taken.

