hot or fraught?

Fans DEEPLY divided over this “cringey” Dylan O’Brien sex scene in ‘Not Okay’

By

Teen Wolf star Dylan O’Brien clearly has plenty of gay fans out there who weren’t upset when they learned his new film would include a steamy sex scene.

Until they watched it, that is.

In Hulu’s Not Okay, O’Brien plays an incredibly unlikable influencer named Colin who has a relationship with Danni (Zoey Deutch), a woman seeking internet fame at any cost.

During the scene in question, Colin and Danni hook up in the bathroom at a party. Things quickly go from steamy to all-out cringey as Colin engages in some red-flag-level dirty talk.

“You’re so tight,” he says. “Who’s my damaged little girl? Are you damaged? Don’t worry, I will protect you. I ain’t gon’ let anything bad happen to you now. You’re so fucking helpless.”

Viewers have been losing it over the scene. Some are thoroughly grossed out, others turned on, and then there are the people who are confused at being grossed out and turned on.

It’s all led to some rather spirited discussion.

Here’s what folks are saying:

For his part, O’Brien told Entertainment Tonight that shooting the scene was the only time he “ever felt uncomfortable during filming.”

Not Okay is currently available to stream on Hulu

 

