behind the music

Fans don’t agree with Dolly Parton’s latest move, but there’s no denying she’s pure class

By

Dolly Parton is saying ‘thanks, but no thanks’ to being nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Parton is, or rather was, one of seventeen artists up for consideration this year. The country star shared a statement on Monday asking to be taken out of the running:

“Even though I am extremely flattered to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want the votes split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.

“I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again – if I’m ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock’n’roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do!”

Many chimed in to respectfully disagree with Parton’s position, but there’s no denying she’s the ultimate class act for showing humility and grace.

Here’s what folks are saying:

Parton, who recently released her new book Run, Rose, Run and its companion album, made headlines in 2020 for helping to battle the Covid-19 pandemic. She donated $1 million of her own money to Vanderbilt University, which went to help the development of the Moderna vaccine.

Last month, the outspoken LGBTQ ally also revealed that her amusement park, Dollywood, will pay 100% of tuition costs, fees, and books for any employee who wants to pursue a higher education.

Here’s the full list of 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees:

  • Beck
  • Pat Benatar
  • Kate Bush
  • DEVO
  • Duran Duran
  • Eminem
  • Eurythmics
  • Judas Priest
  • Fela Kuti
  • MC5
  • New York Dolls
  • Dolly Parton
  • Rage Against The Machine
  • Lionel Richie
  • Carly Simon
  • A Tribe Called Quest
  • Dionne Warwick