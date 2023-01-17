Is this New York fashion designer Sam Smith’s new flame?

Paparazzi caught Sam Smith planting a tender kiss on the head of New York-based fashion designer Christian Cowan this week. The couple were spotted walking arm in arm on the street in NYC, further fuelling rumors the couple are dating.

Hitmaker Sam Smith looks cozy with designer Christian Cowan https://t.co/pLnP6rfMCf pic.twitter.com/n5OhYldjVt — Page Six (@PageSix) January 16, 2023

Smith wore jeans, a yellow shirt and a matching yellow blazer with furry cuffs. The British singer is in the Big Apple preparing for a high-profile performance this weekend on Saturday Night Live.

Cowan, 25, has created outfits for Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Lil Nas X and SNL’s Chloe Fineman, among others.

According to Page Six, Cowan also accompanied Smith when they got a new tattoo recently.

Smith enjoyed vacation time in Thailand and New South Wales over the holidays. An artist from Australia’s Markd Tattoos’ yesterday posted an image of Smith visiting to get new inkwork. Cowan was also with Smith.

“At first I didn’t believe it when I got an email saying that Sam Smith would like a tattoo from me,” said the tattooist. “Even on the day I thought it was just a hoax… One of my proudest moments as a tattoo artist!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tattooed by yesterday (@247.k)

Cowan also accompanied Smith to the White House in December. Smith was performing to mark the occasion of President Biden singing the Respect For Marriage Act.

The singer posted a photo standing alongside Cowan, Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris and First Gentleman, Doug Emhoff.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAM SMITH (@samsmith)

Smith enjoyed the biggest hit of their career with last year’s duet with Kim Petras, ‘Unholy’. Last week, the nonbinary singer dropped a new track, ‘Gimme’, with Koffee and Jessie Reyez.

Smith’s new album, Gloria, is out on January 27. They have announced extensive tour dates across the US and Europe.