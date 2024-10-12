Now that we’re halfway into October, we can safely declare the arrival of “thotumn.”

You know, that extra-special time when the fluctuating weather has us layering up… only to strip down after walking a block.

Fittingly, the past week of LGBTQ+ news was a similar series of ups and downs, albeit with less wind chill.

Our hearts were warmed when Broadway announced they will honor Gavin Creel and we celebrated National Coming Out Day.

Then, excitement hit after Jonathan Bailey undid his belt, Ricky Martin hit the razor hard, a 2007 Lady Gaga concert surfaced on the web, and Anderson Cooper braved a storm.

Though when The New York Times did a deep dive into daddies and gay culture… we, uh, didn’t know how to feel.

Otherwise, the past week has revolved around comfy clothes, spooky szn vibes, cute boys, and one prize-winning fat bear. (Stay tuned!)

Buckle up and put on your rose-colored glasses, we’re here to share the 10 things we’re obsessed with this week.

1. The Puffer Chubbsie

Image Credit: Chubbies Shorts

Sleeping bag onesie, but make it fashion! After mastering the art of men’s shorts, Chubbies takes on winter wear with the new Puffer Chubbsie. (Available in dark teal, dark blue rooster, and pink/blue mushroom online for $199.50.) The loose-fitting, heavyweight, and water-resistant ensemble is designed to be an outer layer, providing the coziness of your comforter… with funkier prints.

But wait, that’s not all! Like any good fit, the Puffer Chubbsie is versatile with pant legs that zip off into 5.5″ in-seam shorts and a front pocket perfectly tailored to fit a 12 oz can. I’m about to crank my AC so I have an excuse to break mine out before winter.

2. Halloween Faux Cat Skeleton

Image Credit: Walmart

Who gave this lil’ expired feline permission to SERVE?! Look at those crossed paws!

OK, so maybe this five-inch tall and plastic Halloween Cat Skeleton ($5.96 at Walmart) is a little creepy. But for someone whose dream of becoming a kitty dad was dashed by allergies and a hatred of litter boxes , this sassy addition to the seasonal decor is the closest I’ll ever get. Never before have black eyeholes looked so judgmental, and I’m living for it.

(Bonus: She — yes, it’s a girl — goes perfectly with the undead French Bulldog skelly I was obsessed with last Halloween.)

3. Fat Bear Week

Heavy is the bear that wears the crown…??



For the second year running 128 'Grazer' is crowned #FatBearWeek Champ! Thanks to everyone who cast a vote & celebrated the importance of @KatmaiNPS's ecosystem. Special shoutout to the “official sponsor” of Fat Bear Week, the salmon. pic.twitter.com/QSXEpNM0Pd — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) October 9, 2024

Over the past few days, my social media feed was dominated by Fat Bear Week content. I know what you’re thinking, but no, it’s not a gay thing. (Sorry, bears!) It’s actually an annual National Park Service event in which viewers watch live feeds of brown bears in Alaska and elect a favorite via tournament-styled brackets.

Alright, it’s no Fire Island party, but this year’s contest was especially melodramatic. The winner, mama bear Grazer, beat out runner-up Chunk by more than 40,000 votes after he killed her cub this summer. (I just know Disney is rushing to get the story rights.) And as Jessica Walter’s Arrested Development character once said: “Good for her.”

4. This petty Florida diva on hurricane-watch TikTok

I won’t pretend that ignoring evacuation orders to post TikToks when a hurricane is headed your way is a good idea. That being said, I was one of the millions of viewers who couldn’t look away from #HurricaneTok.

Nevertheless, the best thing to come out of the controversial content wasn’t clips of storms or speaker-cracking wind — it was Blade. The sassy teen made a cameo in a video posted by his mom @Kricketfelt documenting Hurricane Helene’s destruction. And while he had nothing to say about the weather, evacuations, or relief, he did have a petty message for his second grade teacher from the waterfront view: “You said my handwriting was trash, look at me now.” Oop!

In just three seconds, Blade (who later evacuated while his mom sheltered in place) blessed us with a quip that was so unexpected, random, and sassy that I was unequivocally gagged. Nothing brings the community together in tragedy quite like a READ!

5. Good Lookin’ Cookin’: A Year of Meals by Dolly Parton & Rachel Parton George

Is there any industry that remains untouched by Dolly Parton‘s acrylic-nailed hands? If she’s a country queen first, she’s a businesswoman second, and as an avid supporter of her well-branded Duncan Hines cake mixes, I knew she had good taste. Still, her new Southern cookbook Good Lookin’ Cookin’ — co-written with sister Rachel Parton George and $24.50 on Amazon — exceeded my expectations in both recipe selection and adorableness.

In between dishes like “Slaw of Many Colors” and “Country Ham and Biscuits,” the siblings share heartwarming family stories as if the reader was seated at their kitchen table. And if that wasn’t enough, they’re also hawking Good Lookin’ Cookin’-themed t-shirts, sweaters, and tote bags, starting at $19.99.

6. Chad Michael Murray’s early Christmas present

Britt Robertson and Chad Michael Murray try to save a small-town performing venue by staging an all-male, Christmas-themed revue in new holiday film The Merry Gentlemen.



You can go ahead and mark your calendar for November 20. pic.twitter.com/YTAZDovRt2 — Netflix (@netflix) October 9, 2024

I haven’t thought about Y2K heartthrob Chad Michael Murray since the era of Freaky Friday, A Cinderella Story, One Tree Hill, and teen magazine pinups. That said, a rush of memories came flooding back when Netflix dropped the promo pics for his new holiday flick, The Merry Gentlemen. Did I mention he’s shirtless in basically all of them?!

The film, which arrives on November 20, sounds like a mix between Magic Mike and Hallmark, following Chad as he teams up with Britt Robertson to “save a small-town performing venue by staging an all-male, Christmas-themed revue.” You know, I’ve always said that holiday movies needed more stripping!

7. A Tim Curry parody account’s defense of Rocky Horror Picture Show

Ah the ‘is Rocky Horror problematic’ chat. Through a 2024 lens – of course it is. But babies, being gay was *illegal* in England 6 years before Rocky was first staged in ‘73.



It was brave, bold & brilliant for its time. Look beyond the end of your own nose, just briefly. Please. — Tim Curry (@NotTheTimCurry) October 7, 2024

The Halloween season isn’t complete without a Rocky Horror Picture Show viewing… or inevitable and exhausting discourse around its more outdated terminology and negative stereotypes.

As a gay who grew up in a red state, I’ll always be fond of the campy flick, my local shadow cast, and how its flagrant (and chaotic) queerness expanded my mind. It’s also why, in the midst of Gay Twitter X fights, I loved this viral response from a user that seemed to be Tim Curry, a.k.a. Dr. Frank-N-Furter himself.

However, further inspection revealed it was actually a parody account literally named @NotTheTimCurry. (To be fair, fake Tim does have a whopping 91,000 followers.) Regardless, the mysterious satirist hit the nail on the head with their defense, writing that while the movie is “problematic” through “a 2024 lens,” it was “brave, bold & brilliant” for its time. “Look beyond the end of your own nose, just briefly,” they advised. Well said, Mr. Not Curry!

8. Living the fantasy with Chappell Roan’s new limited-edition paper dolls

Image Credit: Chappell Roan Online Store

“Pink Pony Club” by Chappell Roan is the rare queer anthem that seemingly speaks to LGBTQ+ people across generations, with theatrical flourishes, escapist lyrics, and visions of dancing in cowboy boots. I already hear our mama’s screams…. And while we can’t all be the Midwest Princess, we can dress like her. Sort of.

Let me introduce you to the chic and limited-edition Chappell Roan paper doll set, available online for $40. Every set includes the “Hot to Go” singer alongside a variety of iconic outfits, accessories, hairstyles, and fasteners. While it’s both a collectible and solid way to kill an afternoon, it also has a deeper meaning. As Roan explained on social media, the set echoes her entire project’s message of “having fun, dressing up, and honoring your inner child.” Let the drag dress-up begin!

9. The Haunting of Bly Manor on Netflix

I don’t care that The Haunting of Bly Manor came out four years ago, I’m still not over it. The Netflix horror miniseries — from the mind of Hill House and Fall of the House of Usher creator Mike Flanagan — follows Dani (Victoria Pedretti), an American au pair who scores a job looking after two children in the English countryside. Of course, she quickly realizes the mysterious Bly manor is seriously haunted.

Jump scares and demons aside, the series is propelled by a heart-tugging queer love story, explorations of loss and grief, (1) killer Sheryl Crow sync, and an effortlessly scene-stealing performance by Carla Gugino. If you’re looking to soak up spooky vibes, take a break from Drag Race, or just need a good cry, I can’t recommend this one enough. Now, time for another rewatch!

10. The purple shampoo every bleach-blonde gay needs

Image Credit: Amazon/Michael Gebhardt

Ahhh, we’ve arrived at that special time of the year when all the gay men who manically bleached their hair over the summer must confront their roots and make a choice. The weak ones resort to buzzcuts but the real soldiers keep marching on. (At least until a touchup is absolutely necessary.)

I’ve been able to keep my blonde alive thanks to L’Oreal Paris’ Purple Shampoo and Conditioner, available as a set for $19.97 on Amazon. I can’t pretend to understand the magic powers of sulfate-free toning products, but I know I’m not the only gay battling against the brassy. With the violet concoction, this blonde has continued having more fun.

