Father-of-four Ricky Martin is thinking of extending his family further

Ricky Martin has revealed he’s not sure if he’s ready to stop having kids just yet.

The singer shares four children with his husband, Jwan Yosef. Martin had twins, Matteo and Valentino, in 2008. He met Jwan, an artist, in 2016. The men announced they were married in January 2018, and since that time they have welcomed daughter Lucía ( December 2018) and son Renn (October 2019) into the world.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Martin, 48, said, “Some people think I’m crazy but I love a big family and I have a couple of embryos waiting for me. “I don’t know. That’s all I got to say.”

He then quipped, “Jwan is going crazy at the moment, but it’s OK don’t tell him.”

Martin was speaking ahead of the Latin Grammy Awards last night, where he performed and won the award for Best Pop Vocal Album (for Pausa).

He also shared some candid photos of himself getting ready backstage via Instagram.

Martin also talked a little bit about family life, revealing his twin boys, 12, are on the cusp of being teenagers.

“Pre-adolescence is here and it’s getting funky. And on top of that, we’re dealing with a lockdown and it’s, ‘Grrr…get out of the way! This is my room, not yours, blah blah.’ You know, it’s all part of it,” Martin said.

“But these two are really cool kids. They’re doing really good in school considering what we’re dealing with and they have a beautiful little sister and a little brother and they own that role of the protective older brothers.”

“I’m very, very proud of them and I’m very lucky to have the family that I have.”

