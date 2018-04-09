Father’s request to see teen son’s “boy toy” goes viral for all the right reasons

A father’s request to see his son’s “boy toy” has gone viral for the purest and loveliest of reasons.
A teen named Louis shared the text exchange between him and his father.
“Send me the pic of u and ur boy toy,” read Dad’s text, followed by two adorable photos of Louis with his boyfriend.
In the caption, Louis adds that his father wanted the photos so he could show off the couple at work.
Here’s the tweet that’s since been liked over 50K times and shared by 7K people:
So my dad shows off my boyfriend and I at work ?:’) pic.twitter.com/lQcQcRitxI
— Golden Boy?? (@ninoCachondo) April 2, 2018
After a few days of overwhelmingly positive response, Louis added this to the thread:
Imma take this time to appreciate the parents i have. I’m beyond blessed to have been born into this life. To have parents who love my brother and I for us. Wouldn’t give it up for the world.? pic.twitter.com/hNgkqb4oJ8
— Golden Boy? (@ninoCachondo) April 4, 2018
“I just love that my dad was showing off me and Christian,” Louis told Buzzfeed News.
“Everyone was telling how much they love my dad — that he was the father of the year.”
He added that one commenter said, “Oh, I’m straight and my dad doesn’t even do this with me.”
“It’s not even us being gay,” he said. “It’s just my dad accepting who I’m in love with.”
Louis’ father, Louis Sr., was happy to learn his love had spread so far.
“It makes me feel good that people are out there giving me props,” he said.
He added that Louis Jr. has always been supported and loved in their home. “Always. Ever since day one,” he said. “Ever since he came out to us.”
jd.cali
Amazing. Great story. Thanks!
Kangol
Beautiful story about this young man and his loving, affirming parents. Thanks for starting off the week with this gem, Queerty!
charlie_jackpot
I’m not the only one to see that the dad is quite hot, right?
Kangol
I was trying to focus on the story, but yes, the daddy’s a zaddy. 😉
tdh1980
Yeah. Daddy is definitely zaddy.
Troyfight
I was just about to post that the dad is SMOKIN hot, too.
saris
Idk, man.. their sister looks good too ;~;
My2Cents
This just made my day! Props to the dad!
Greg
“Boy toy”? Aren’t they about the same age? Hot daddy needs to get his terms straight (no pun intended).
spiffy
I saw this story on another site a couple of days ago… Frankly I couldn’t tell which one was the dad and which was the BF.
Ari Gold
Not to be that person, but he asked his son to send him a picture of his boyfriend; why is this such a big deal? Not everyone grows up with homophobic parents.
ShowMeGuy
It is still a big deal because MOST lgbt people do not live in this situation.
Bryguyf69
You don’t think it’s unusual for a dad to want to show off his gay son — and his boyfriend — at work? And let’s face it, most Latino dads aren’t this progressive. To accept your gay son is one thing, but to flaunt it to your coworkers takes it to a whole other level. You don’t think that’s unusual and praiseworthy?
Artie Hach
Seriously?………….. Your most likely jealous that your music career has never received this much attention
Stephen
Having lost all contact with family. Disowned over sexuality. Actually increased their hatred and bigotry over the next few decades! I am mature, single, peaceful living in paradise. I like being alone. And I so so so break out in a giant glee filled heart when I read about this enlightened dad to his son & boyfriend. Made my day. I come back to it a third time. Had to write about it. Hallelujah their are loving people who happen to have kids who happen to be gay!
Kangol
Bless you, Stephen, and you are not alone. Some of us whom you’ll never meet in person support and affirm you as a person and as a gay person. Stay strong and don’t ever forget that there are millions of us lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans people everywhere, and increasingly, there are many parents like this young man has.
HereIAm
While it is absolutely wrong for parents to disown their child over homosexuality, I still maintain that parents are under no obligation to accept their child’s sexuality. It may take them 2 years, 5 years, 10 years or never but the parents are entitled to their opinion. If they choose to lose contact with their child, it’s their loss. As Stephen has shown us, he has grown to be a loving and mature adult without his parents.
inbama
HereIAm, yes, we can totally understand why your parents would disown you.
batesmotel
I think that’s beautiful. Although, was a little thrown off at how poor the father’s grammar was via text. I know it’s text, but a dad that can’t spell out “you” as if he’s a sixteen year old makes me wonder about the legitimacy of this. haha.
Scotty2Naughty
Fake
Bryguyf69
Okay, it’s clearly just me but when I read that title, I thought it was about a dad finding a gay son’s sex toy…
