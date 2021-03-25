FBI agent files for divorce after spotting wife at Capitol riots with another man

Generally speaking, if you’re married to an FBI agent, it’s probably best not to participate in an insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

But apparently 55-year-old Jennifer Heinl didn’t get that memo because she was one of the many members of the MAGA militia captured on camera during the January 6 Capitol riots.

Jennifer is the soon-to-be-ex-wife of Detective Michael Heinl, a Shaler Township police officer who also works with the FBI’s Pittsburgh-area violent crimes task force.

In addition to being charged with disorderly and disruptive conduct and violent entry on Capitol grounds, Jennifer was just served with divorce papers from Michael after he saw her at the deadly riots with another man.

Lied to FBI agents about being in the Capitol even though her husband is an FBI agent. Her husband was not at the Capitol which is a whole other story.

The man was Kenneth Grayson, who Jennifer allegedly met on Facebook and rendezvoused with to the insurrection, according to the FBI.

Jennifer was identified by a picture on Grayson’s iPad as well as by video taken inside the Rotunda. Grayson told detectives he stormed the U.S. Capitol in hopes of satisfying his need to kill people, which “included current President Joe Biden.”

The FBI also uncovered Facebook Messenger chats between the two discussing their travel plans, including hotel and car rental arrangements. The chats lasted from November 12, 2020, to January 11, 2021, when they fell out of touch.

Jennifer Heinl Got Served With An Arrest Warrant And Divorce Papers At The Same Damn Time. Michael Heinl filed to divorce his wife who was caught using the riot as her very own baecation.

https://t.co/fOKC8KBWE7 — Michael O'Grady (@mog7546) March 25, 2021

Michael reportedly knew about his wife’s plans to attend Trump’s pre-insurrection rally and discouraged her from going. He was completely unaware of her relationship with Grayson, however.

“His wife was a part of that situation,” Michael’s boss, Sean Frank, chief of the Shaler Township Police Department, told reporters. “He didn’t condone it. He didn’t ask her to go there. He wasn’t there. He was here working.”

Jennifer’s attorney, Marty Dietz, issued a statement saying she is “not a criminal” and feels “deeply embarrassed” by the whole ordeal.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.