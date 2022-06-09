FBI arrests GOP gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley and everyone’s response is basically: “about time!”

Seeing as a man who admitted to killing his wife with flower pot won his GOP primary from a prison cell in Indiana last month, it seems getting arrested isn’t quite the political career killer it once was.

That must be comforting to Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley, who was arrested on Thursday morning as the FBI raided his home.

Kelley, who blew his “groomer” hysteria dog whistle especially hard when he vowed to charge Michigan school boards with felonies if they failed to remove ‘sexually explicit content’ from classrooms, was arrested “on misdemeanor charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol breach,” and is to appear in federal court in Grand Rapids Thursday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Kelley is a real estate agent and currently one of five Republican candidates for Michigan governor. He was present at the Capitol when MAGA protesters rioted and stormed the building, and has continually denied doing anything illegal.

In June 2021, the Michigan Democratic Party posted a video of Kelley outside the Capitol appearing to shout: “Come on, let’s go! This is it! This is — this is war, baby!”

Ryan Kelley: “Come on, let's go! This is it! This is, this is war baby!"@kelleyforgov pic.twitter.com/IrNc3Rv10M — Michigan Tea (@MichiganTea) June 28, 2021

Kelley was also heavily criticized for encouraging voters to “unplug voting machines if you see something you don’t like happening within the machine.”

Tampering with voting machines is, of course, a crime.

Ryan Kelley is a certified nut job who has repeatedly stalked and harassed Gov Whitmer, including showing up at her primary residence and vacation home. Don’t know details, but I have no doubt he deserved it. https://t.co/AsEEi9F8lI — Ron Filipkowski ?? (@RonFilipkowski) June 9, 2022

ALERT: Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley is arrested in US Capitol breach case Kelley is accused of gesturing crowd to move forward on the grounds on Jan 6 Charging docs detail his feature role in Nov 2020 Michigan "Stop the Steal rally" pic.twitter.com/4GfXV3L0Pe — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) June 9, 2022

Not only did Ryan Kelley participate in the insurrection at the US Capitol to overturn the election, but he told election workers in Michigan to unplug voting machines from the wall if "you see something you don't like happening with the machine." It's a good day for democracy. — Mary ? ?? (@noncontrary) June 9, 2022

The FBI has now arrested the leading Michigan GOP candidate for Governor, Ryan Kelley, who was at the Capitol building on January 6, 2021. Happy Thursday! — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) June 9, 2022

On Jan. 16, 2021, an anonymous tipster alerted the FBI that Ryan Kelley was at the Capitol attack – providing photos. More tips followed, including from a confidential informant who'd been working with FBI to provide info on domestic terrorism groups since 2020. — David Eggert (@DavidEggert00) June 9, 2022

Ryan Kelley is an insurrectionist who frankly shouldn't have been allowed to run for office. Hopefully, now he will drop out https://t.co/QCQ4OCjkwi — Olga Lautman ?? (@OlgaNYC1211) June 9, 2022

So to recap Michigan Gov:

-Two top GOP candidates were denied ballot access after each submitted thousands of forged signatures

-The candidate who led in the only poll after that, Ryan Kelley, was just arrested by the FBI (unclear for what but he was at the Capitol on Jan. 6) https://t.co/aeSZkf1tJu — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) June 9, 2022