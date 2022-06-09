campaign stop

FBI arrests GOP gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley and everyone’s response is basically: “about time!”

Seeing as a man who admitted to killing his wife with flower pot won his GOP primary from a prison cell in Indiana last month, it seems getting arrested isn’t quite the political career killer it once was.

That must be comforting to Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley, who was arrested on Thursday morning as the FBI raided his home.

Kelley, who blew his “groomer” hysteria dog whistle especially hard when he vowed to charge Michigan school boards with felonies if they failed to remove ‘sexually explicit content’ from classrooms, was arrested “on misdemeanor charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol breach,” and is to appear in federal court in Grand Rapids Thursday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Kelley is a real estate agent and currently one of five Republican candidates for Michigan governor. He was present at the Capitol when MAGA protesters rioted and stormed the building, and has continually denied doing anything illegal.

In June 2021, the Michigan Democratic Party posted a video of Kelley outside the Capitol appearing to shout: “Come on, let’s go! This is it! This is — this is war, baby!”

Kelley was also heavily criticized for encouraging voters to “unplug voting machines if you see something you don’t like happening within the machine.”

Tampering with voting machines is, of course, a crime.

