When apologizing for anti-gay hate speech, it’s probably best to avoid wearing shirts with profanity… especially shirts that imply your critics should go f*ck themselves.

On Monday, Boston Red Sox All-Star Jarren Duran apologized for hurling a homophobic slur at a fan the previous day. His apology seemed contrite, with Red Sox reporter John Tomase remarking the 27-year-old “almost appeared teary-eyed.”

“I’ve had some fans reach out to me and tell me that they are disappointed in me. I just wanted to let them know that I’m sorry for my actions,” he said.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

“I’m a terrible leader,” Duran continued. “I know I shouldn’t have said that word. And I know I’m going to get looked down for saying it and it’s my own fault.”

His attire, however, articulated a more defiant message. When speaking with reporters, Duran wore a red cut-off tee emblazoned with two words in bright, white lettering: “F*ck ‘Em.”

Let’s call it the baseball equivalent of, “I really don’t care. Do U?”

After getting suspended for 2 games for aiming homophobic slur at Fenway fan, Jarren Duran chose to wear this shirt in his pregame presser today. pic.twitter.com/36VPYGYaMj — Dan Shaughnessy (@Dan_Shaughnessy) August 12, 2024

Melania said her caustic jacket wasn’t about the children she was visiting in migrant detention centers; but rather, for people in the “left-wing media.”

Similarly, Duran’s cut-off shirt seems to be a message for his critics, too. The outfielder has been candid about his struggles with mental health, and the phrase serves as a self-mantra.

Still, it doesn’t take a Hollywood publicist to figure out that wearing a shirt telling critics to “F off” while addressing a homophobic outburst is a boneheaded move.

Duran should not have been allowed to address the media wearing that shirt. The Red Sox failed to protect the ignorant kid from himself.

“If there’s a swear word on a shirt . . . I don’t think that’s appropriate right now at this particular moment,” Red Sox president Sam Kennedy told The Boston Globe. (Kennedy added that Duran’s shirt doesn’t make him question his sincerity.)

Earlier Monday, the Red Sox announced they were suspending Duran for two games without pay, and his salary ($8,000) will be donated to PFLAG.

The light punishment is insulting, especially if there’s no emphasis placed on education. “If Duran had called someone the N-word, there is no way on earth his initial suspension would be just two games,” writes Cyd Zeigler of Outsports.

He’s right…

Related: MLB and Red Sox 2-game suspension of Jarren Duran for anti-gay hate speech is a slap in the face of the gay community

Right on cue, MLB’s most high-profile homophobic incident of the season comes just days after the passing of Billy Bean, the league’s first ever (and only) Ambassador of Inclusion. The second MLB player to ever publicly come out, Bean advised teams and players every season on the harms of homophobia.

Durant probably didn’t mean to insult gay people when he yelled at the fan Sunday. But the epithet is likely baked into his vernacular. Gay slurs are still passed around too frequently in locker rooms.

The incident happened Sunday at Fenway Park. With the Red Sox trailing 10-0 against the Houston Astros, an angry fan decided to remind Duran of his offensive struggles.

“Tennis racket! You need a tennis racket!,” he yelled.

Obviously, that’s not a nice thing to say, and we would never condone bullying at Queerty. But also… Jarren Duran is a pro baseball player. Sometimes, (obnoxious) fans taunt players. It’s an unpleasant reality, but part of the job nonetheless.

And as far as taunts go, “you need a tennis racket!” is pretty mild. The fan didn’t yell anything personal or derogatory. Duran went 0-for-3 Sunday with three strikeouts. He kind of did… need a tennis racket!

All kidding aside, pro baseball players should know how to handle mild heckling. Or at least, not blow up and yell the most hateful antigay slur around.

Seriously, out of all the words to choose. How did you choose that one, in 2024?!

NESN mics picked up Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran calling a heckling fan a "f*cking f*****" during Sunday's game



(Warning, slur included in clip below) pic.twitter.com/R6UYjJqnCJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 12, 2024

Duran issued a standard apology Sunday night, saying he will “educate himself and his teammates and grow as a person.” Of course, the apology didn’t specify how Duran was going to do those noble tasks.

The fact that Duran Red Sox issue statement from Jarren Duran, who used homophobic slur during today’s game directed at a fan. pic.twitter.com/CYFYxXmID6 — Julian McWilliams (@byJulianMack) August 12, 2024 “>claims he’s never used that word before–a hard notion to believe–indicates the education is yet to begin.

Red Sox issue statement from Jarren Duran, who used homophobic slur during today’s game directed at a fan. pic.twitter.com/CYFYxXmID6 — Julian McWilliams (@byJulianMack) August 12, 2024

This is the second homophobic incident involving a Red Sox pitcher in two years. Last year, they called up a journeyman pitcher with an antigay social media history right before Pride Night.

The Red Sox covered for him, with the former GM saying the pitcher didn’t intend to offend anybody with his bigoted words (the lefty was subsequently released).

With the Red Sox reacting tepidly to Duran, bad-actors could take advantage of the vacuum. The Boston Herald‘s Red Sox writer posted an erroneous scoop about Boston Mayor Michelle Wu requesting a meeting with Duran, causing gay-hating sports yahoos to froth at their collective mouths.

The post, which cited an anonymous source, was deleted without explanation. (The writer owes her readers an explanation, by the way. Her fabricated story generated a lot of vitriolic, homophobic backlash directed towards LGBTQ+. That’s a regrettable story to get wrong.)

Oh wait, but there’s more… The Red Sox honored Duran before the game with the Heart and Hustle Award, which recognizes players “who demonstrate a passion for the game of baseball and best embodies the values, spirit and traditions of the game.”

We can’t confirm whether Duran’s shirt for that event also featured an expletive.