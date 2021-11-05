We feel nothing but ‘Crazy Stupid Love’ for Lio Tipton’s coming out

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lio Tipton (@liotipton)

This profile is part of Queerty’s 2021 Out For Good series, recognizing public figures who’ve had the courage to come out and make a difference in the past year, in celebration of National Coming Out Day on October 11.

Name: Lio Tipton, 32

Bio: Tipton first hit it big landing a spot on Cycle 11 of America’s Next Top Model. After several years of modeling work, they ventured into acting, first with a small role on the sitcom The Big Bang Theory. In 2013, Tipton landed a scene-stealing role in the rom-com, Crazy Stupid Love. They’ve landed consistent on-camera work since, with roles in such movies as Lucy and on television in the series Why Women Kill.

Coming Out: During Pride Month in 2021, Tipton took to Instagram to come out as queer and non-binary, a move more iconic than Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone’s botched Dirty Dancing scene (you know the one).

“Hi. My name is Lio,” Tipton wrote in the post. “My pronouns are they/them. I am proud to announce I am queer and I identify as non-binary. I hope to give as much love and support back to those who continue to show love and support for the Pride community at large.”

Chosen Family: Days after coming out, Tipton shared again on Instagram how the experience has shaped them, and how they feared they’d need to present a certain way.

“I keep hearing that coming out is just the beginning, that the journey ahead is where things get real; where I’ll find community and growth and become who I am supposed to become…,” they explained. “I am so grateful to have had such an outpouring of love since I’ve shared. Really, it’s more love than I ever would’ve imagined. I thought I’d have to look a certain way, present a certain way, justify my relationship a certain way. The idea that I would transition from identifying as a woman, only to worry if I’m not masculine enough, not androgynous enough to be non-binary. If my relationship doesn’t ‘prove’ I’m queer, am I? YES.”

They went on to thank their partner who “accepts who I am entirely and only encourages and constantly validates my journey forward, even when I have hesitated.”

Even though some parts of coming out have been difficult, being able to be their authentic self is critical, they said.

“Not everyone has the privilege of such acceptance and love. It’s not necessarily easy to understand how someone can be trans-non-binary but, accepting who they are and who they are not, regardless of our natural urge to define them in a traditional way, is so important. To see them for who they are, not what you may expect them to be—that is love. And that is supporting pride.”

Well, damn if we couldn’t have said it better ourselves.

We feel such excitement for Tipton. Call us crazy, call us stupid, we don’t care. We love to see Tipton being so forthcoming about their journey, and bring visibility to other non-binary people in the world. Plus, it’s inspiring to see the love between them and their partner. Now when are we getting a sequel to Crazy Stupid Love?

