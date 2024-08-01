Fernando Lindez joined the gorgeous cast of Élite during season 7 and quickly became a fan favorite.

The 24-year-old Spanish model portrays Joel, a student at Las Encinas from humble means who gets into relationships with both Omar Ayuso and André Lamoglia’s respective characters, Omar and Iván.

Hookup icon!

Lindez also has a major storyline in the Netflix hit’s recently released eighth and final season.

Without giving anything away, Joel plays a pivotal role in this season’s mystery and winds up having a slew of steamy scenes with new bad boy hottie Hector, played by the very handsome Nuno Gallego.

The boy has got some serious game!

The duo bares it all and has the some of the most risqué liaisons this season. Which, if you know Elite, is saying a lot! You can click here to get a glimpse of the studs in action. And here. And here. Oh and here.

With the series sadly now over, Lindez is wasting no time keeping things sizzling in his real life.

A veteran of working the runway and starring in high-fashion editorials, Lindez kept it fierce AF starring in Versace’s new Fall/Winter 2024 campaign.

Shot at the legendary Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, the 6’1 stunner struck a seductive pose decked out in a black sheer top, chain belt and slim trousers while sprawled out on a velvet couch.

Zoolander is shook!

Lindez has a long history with the Italian fashion house having walked in 10 of the brand’s runway shows and appearing in in their spring campaign earlier this year.

But Lindez isn’t all work and no play.

He’s currently enjoying saying “hasta la vista” to Elite by soaking up the sun and dancing till dawn on the beaches of Ibiza.

And of course he also took the opportunity to serve body-ody-ody.

While acting-wise it’s unclear what Lindez’s next project will be, he’s extremely thankful for getting to grow his craft on Elite.

“We filmed two seasons, and especially in the last one, my character had a lot of weight,” he told Le Mille magazine. “I can say it was a big challenge for me because I did things that I never did before. I learned a lot from that and from my partners. It was a really, really good experience for me, which I’m grateful for.”

And so are we, Fernando!

All eight seasons of Elite are available to stream on Netflix. Check out a few more images of Lindez working it on the show and the runway below: