This profile is part of Queerty’s 2024 Out For Good series, recognizing public figures who’ve had the courage to come out and make a difference in the past year, in celebration of National Coming Out Day on October 11.

Name: Colin Grafton, 33.

Bio: After viewing Tara Lipinski’s gold medal-winning performance at the 1998 Winter Olympics, Colin Grafton knew he wanted to be a figure skater. He threw himself into the sport in his hometown of Boston, and eventually qualified for Team USA. The highlight of his five years on the squad came in 2012, when he won bronze at the Junior US Championships with partner Kylie Duarte.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

A year later, Grafton retired from competitive skating and moved on to the world of professional performance. After years of touring and coaching, he eventually landed a spot as an ensemble skater on Great Britain’s Dancing on Ice, a figure skating version of Dancing With the Stars.

A year later, Grafton was promoted to starring skater and drew national attention when he was paired with Drag Race UK star The Vivienne. The pair wow’d audiences with a 3rd-place finish.

“Being part of that representation, being a part of that team, it was just wonderful. The support we got from everyone was just fantastic. If I’m honest, I didn’t really understand the impact that it would make in the end,”Grafton reflected to PinkNews.

Coming Out: Grafton came out to his family and close friends at age-24; but until this year, he had not publicly discussed his gay identity. But that doesn’t necessarily mean he was hiding.

On social media, Grafton left occasional hints about his orientation. For instance, there was his obsession with Calvin Klein underwear that no straight man could possibly possess…

Grafton has also long followed a basic rule of gay etiquette: when in the presence of a bathroom mirror, shirts are strongly discouraged!

And he’s clearly a pro at posing like a model.

After Grafton’s on-ice partnership with The Vivienne made him a household name, he publicly came out in a February interview with PinkNews’ Michele Theil. The London resident says he wants to be an out role model for young figure skaters who may not seen themselves represented on the ice.

“If I’m honest, I never really felt the need to announce it before, but the reason I am saying this now is because I want to show that there is representation in any way I can,” he said.

Like many athletes and entertainers, Grafton was so invested in his professional life, he put dating on the back burner. He didn’t begin seeing anyone until he turned 24.

“We live really crazy fast-paced lives as skaters,” he said. “Personally, I want to meet someone who is also fast-paced and able to keep up with that but they don’t have to be a fellow skater. I just want someone who supports me and I can support them too.”

Grafton admitted that deciding to come out in a public forum was a gradual process and his fear of being “put into a box” initially made him trepidatious about doing so. But ultimately, he felt now was the right time.

“It’s been a long journey, but now I am proud of myself and I’m proud of my orientation, and I want to let other people know that they should be proud of every part of themselves too,” he said.

Cover Girl, Put the Bass in Your Walk: A few months after his coming out story was published, Grafton’s comfort level with being an out public figure has grown substantially…. which was probably safe to conclude after he posed for the cover of Gay London Life.

In the accompanying interview, Grafton said Dancing On Ice has changed his life.

“Dancing On Ice has opened doors for me and has given me the opportunity to try new things,” he said. “I’m excited to be dipping my toes in the world of acting and entertainment, as well as doing some modeling jobs.”

As for Grafton’s wardrobe choice for the cover photo? You’ve probably guessed it.

We ain’t complaining!

Sign up for the Queerty newsletter to stay on top of the hottest stories in LGBTQ+ entertainment, politics, and culture.