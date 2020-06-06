Filmmaker Nelson Moses Lassiter shares his experience at the Los Angeles #BLM protests

Filmmaker Nelson Moses Lassiter, noted for creating the digital series Single Record for which he scored double Queerties Nominations earlier this year, stood on the front lines this week. As he took part in the protests around Los Angeles, he witnessed first hand the diverse and peaceful crowd, the actions of police, and the chaos of looting that consumed the city.

Amid the ongoing protests and citywide curfews, Queerty scored time with Lassiter to share his experience, objectives of the protestors, and how everyone can help.