JoJo Siwa just called “sh*tty” Candace Cameron Bure out on her B.S. again

The homophobic ex-Hallmark-hasbeen landed herself firmly on the naughty list last week when she announced she’d be jumping ship over to the new “Great American Family” network.

Bure hailed the new network as “faith programming” and “good family entertainment” that will “keep traditional marriage at its core” — or, as the community understands it, No Queers Allowed TV.

A whole host of folks from queer rights org GLAAD to Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan chimed in to drag the actress by her scalp. Most notable of all was the response from Dance Moms alum and young queer icon JoJo Siwa, who had a mini-feud with Bure this summer.

She laid it all out:

“I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie [network] with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press,” Siwa says. “This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people.”

In a new statement to People, the dancer doubled down on her statements even more definitively. When asked if the two had talked things over, she simply responded, “We have not, and I don’t think we ever will again.”

Do you know what you have to be doing wrong to make perpetual sunshine-generator JoJo Siwa never want to talk to you again?

She even extended grace to Bure in holding discriminatory beliefs, as long as they’re internal only.

“You not liking gay marriage, do your thing girl. You being religious, do your thing girl. Of course, I would want everybody to do what they want to do. But to purposely exclude someone because of who they love? That’s sh*tty.”

Siwa noted the amount of backlash Bure is receiving, and stands by her decision to speak out on the situation.

“I am being honest and maybe being a little disruptive to somebody’s life, but it’s what I believe in,” she said. “And so to have good people stand behind you with it felt really nice.”

Siwa knows that the community’s in her corner. Honestly, if they ever want to bring back Celebrity Boxing just for these two, we would literally be in her corner. Just say the word, girl!