If all financial traders were this naked, we’d have a booming economy

The High-Strung: Industry

HBO just announced a second season of this new drama coming down the pipeline next year. As such, we recommend giving the first season–which debuted in November–a look. Industry follows a group of young upstarts in the world of London finance. Call it a 21st-century Bonfire of the Vanities or Wall Street. The show makes the wise choice to focus on several women and gay men as its primary characters, which gives it a refreshing feel. Let’s face it; this story has been done with hetero male leads over and over ad-nauseam.

The show’s gay storylines, including that of Gus (David Jonsson), one of the young investors, his married (to a woman) sometime boyfriend Theo (Will Tudor), and Gus’ roommate Kenny (Connor MacNeil), are all handled as well as any other. Industry distinguishes itself with a hard-boiled look at the world of finance: does everyone in the industry have some kind of sociopathic personality disorder? The characters manipulate one another with money, drugs, sex (yes, including gay-for-pay set-ups), blackmail and just about anything else, postulating that maybe sociopathy is a prerequisite to success in the biz.

Loaded with beautiful people, chic settings and enough full-frontal male nudity to make Tom of Finland blush, Industry has no shortage of drama or queer themes to keep it compelling. Scandalous, stylish and downright brutal at times, we offer up Industry as a way to spend a weekend…and as an incentive to stay out of the financial world.

Streams on HBO Max.