Fired, homophobic ‘Color Purple’ actress sues; claims she’d never play a gay character

Actress Seyi Oomba, who made headlines after she was fired from a UK revival of the musical The Color Purple, has landed herself in the news again. Oomba has launched a wrongful termination lawsuit against the theatre, and now claims she didn’t realize her character was a lesbian. She further claims that the publicity surrounding her firing has damaged her career.
Oomba originally landed the leading role of Celie in The Color Purple at Leicester’s Curve Theatre in 2019. Producers for the musical discharged her not long after the announcement that she’d won the role, citing several homophobic social media posts Oomba made in 2014.
“I do not believe you can be born gay, and I don’t believe homosexuality is right, though the law of this land has made it legal it doesn’t make it right,” Oomba posted to Facebook.
PinkNews now reports that Oomba has launched a £128,000 lawsuit against the producers, claiming wrongful termination. She is being repped by the activist group Christian Concern, which has vowed to “expose the mechanisms of censorship at the heart of the theatre industry.”
“Any dissenting views against LGBT+ ideology, especially Christian beliefs, are currently incompatible with a theatrical career,” the group added in a statement.
Filings for the lawsuit also reveal that Oomba had previously told her agents she would never play a gay character. Lawyers for the actress have further stated that the actress did not understand Celie to be a lesbian, despite the play and source novel depicting her as such.
“It is in no way obvious and was never made clear to the claimant that she was expected to play a lesbian character,” Pavel Stoilov, Oomba’s lawyer said. “She was never asked explicitly to play this character as a lesbian.”
Tom Coghlin, the lawyer for the Leichester Theatre Trust, has disputed that claim.
“The role she complains about being dismissed from is one that she would have refused to play in any event,” Coghlin said in court on February 1. “Her choice was to resign or be dismissed, and she chose to be dismissed.” He further characterized her views on homosexuality as a “repudiatory breach of contract,” given that she would have to play a lesbian.
The case remains ongoing. The controversy around Oomba’s casting emerged in 2019. Actor Aaron Lee Lambert brought her homophobic 2014 post to light via Twitter.
@Seyiomooba Do you still stand by this post? Or are you happy to remain a hypocrite? Seeing as you’ve now been announced to be playing an LGBTQ character, I think you owe your LGBTQ peers an explanation. Immediately. pic.twitter.com/GK2xbzZYgy
— Aaron Lee Lambert (@aleelambert) March 15, 2019
Following the backlash to Oomba’s remarks, producers for The Color Purple discharged the actress. At the time, Oomba denied the characterization of her remarks as homophobic.
4 Comments
Vince
What an effing dumb bitch. Tells her agents she would never play a gay role and the dumbass signs right up to do just that. $ of coarse changes her “Christian beliefs”. Then after she talks over and over about how much she despises gay people.
Since she’s obviously free to speak her mind then I don’t know where this Censorship BS comes from.
I expect a go fund me account set up soon. Her fellow bigots and loons will no doubt help her out.
Vince
Oh and speaking of the Color Purple I wonder how she feels about slavery since the Bible is chock full of good advice on how to beat… I mean treat your slaves.
KiwiJello
“didn’t realize her character was a lesbian”
She had ONE job. Did she research the character at all? There is a book, a movie, and a musical. Any viewing of these would have garnered some knowledge that Celie had lesbian tendencies. There is no excuse for her ignorance regarding LGBT people OR her career choice. If you can’t even research the character you are playing, you don’t deserve to be on stage.
Josh447
Josh447
Ah she’s still stuck in the bear trap of religion. Some think elections r rigged, you can count on the Bible to be the same.
Sounds like this ignorant stupid chick didn’t research her part.
I welcome this lawsuit. Just one more grave for religion to fall into and it will definitely fully destroy her career.
Religiobots just can’t stop drinking the koolaid. To their utter destruction.
Maybe through all this her eyes wide shut will get a peek of reality.