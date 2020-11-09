Fired Ivanka reportedly considering multiple reality TV offers because of course she is

Well, that didn’t take long.

Less than 48 hours after Donald Trump was declared the loser in the 2020 presidential election, his daughter Ivanka is already cutting her losses and plotting her next career pivot.

For the past four years, Ivanka has served as senior advisor to her father, during which she has made a fool of herself in front of international leaders and racked up no shortage of ethics complaints.

Jeez… how embarrassing. Please do NOT retweet this because I know it absolutely horrifies @Ivankatrump (who’s blocked me) to see herself humiliated like this… #Ivanka #Trump pic.twitter.com/cY5bxrOWQ9 — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) July 8, 2020

But now that she’s about to be out of a job, she’s said to be weighing several reality TV offers.

“Reality TV made this family superstars,” a top TV insider tells OK! magazine. “It was appearing on The Celebrity Apprentice next to their father, Donald Trump, that made Ivanka, Donald Jr. and Eric into primetime stars.”

“Ivanka is the family member that is getting the most offers, including interest from Dancing With the Stars. The real question isn’t if the show wants her, it is if Ivanka will want to hit the ballroom floor now that she is one of the most famous daughters in the world.”

Another source claims, “Ivanka is getting more offers than she has ever received in her life. She could have her own primetime cable show if she wanted it.”

But the source says the fist daughter “isn’t interested” in doing Dancing With The Stars. She’s way classier than that!

“She isn’t opposed to going back to reality shows. After all, her dad became the President after his reality show. But the shows she is looking to create are much more similar to The Celebrity Apprentice and Shark Tank than Dancing With the Stars.”

“She knows that what she does right now will determine her future for years to come.”

Twitter has a lot to say about Ivanka’s impending reality TV/DWTS pivot…

Ivanka Trump weighing reality TV show offers as end nears for dad’s presidency… Naturally. — Tim Edwards (@TimEdwardsZero4) November 9, 2020

The sun is setting on your dreams of a dynasty. Looking forward to seeing you on Dancing with the Stars. — Greg Boggis (@BoggisNews) November 6, 2020

The countdown to Wilbur Ross and Ivanka Trump being eliminated in the third and seventh episodes of a season of Dancing With The Stars begins now. — Maht (@maht_in_chicago) November 8, 2020

You’re about 6 months from being a contestant on Dancing With The Stars. — Rich B (@RBinKTown) November 3, 2020

For those who are upset with the result of the US election, not to worry. You’ll be able to vote Trump again…when Ivanka goes on Dancing with the Stars. #MDWTSGA — Drew Savage (@DrewSavage) November 7, 2020

🤣🤣A reality TV show is what @realDonaldTrump @IvankaTrump have been doing for 5 years. Pretending Government. #TrumpCrimeFamilyForPrison — JKPitts (@JKPitts) November 9, 2020

She’ll be on next season’s DWTS for sure. — Jeffrey (@McGeffers) June 7, 2020

I can’t wait til you fade into obscurity and end up on Dancing with the Stars. — Kait (@Kaitweiser) November 6, 2020

I’ve just been reading about Ivanka Trump’s possible future career on reality TV. How about ‘Talking Trash with the Trumps’? — John Appleby (@JohnApplebyLD) November 9, 2020

There is something poetic about watching a Reality TV star and his family melting down on Reality TV. — Hawk Raven (@BlueSkyRyder) November 6, 2020

